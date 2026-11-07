A property developer in Howrah has been directed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay two brothers a total of Rs 6.8 lakh after it found that he sold a flat to a third party despite having accepted Rs 5.75 lakh from them under an agreement for sale.

According to an Indian Express report, the commission ordered a refund of the advance, along with compensation and litigation costs, holding that reselling a booked flat amounts to both deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The order was passed by Commission President Sanjay Mukhopadhyay and members Lipika Ghosh and Manas Bose.

What the buyers alleged

The complainants, two brothers, signed an agreement with the developer on November 10, 2020, to buy a 650-square-foot flat on the first floor of a multi-storey building in Howrah for Rs 10.40 lakh. They paid Rs 5.75 lakh as an advance and the developer was to hand over possession by the end of April 2021.

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Instead, the brothers later found that the developer had allegedly sold the entire first floor to another buyer through a registered sale deed. They said they approached him repeatedly, asking either for possession of the flat or return of their money, but received no satisfactory response. They then issued legal notices demanding a refund.

Builder’s explanation rejected

The Indian Express report added that the developer argued that the Rs 5.75 lakh was not an advance for the flat, but brokerage charges for introducing the brothers to the owners of another property. He also claimed that he had already paid or adjusted Rs 2 lakh during disputes between the brothers, leaving only Rs 3.75 lakh payable.

In his written response, however, the developer admitted that an agreement had been signed to sell the flat for Rs 10.4 lakh. He said the brothers failed to pay the remaining consideration on time, which forced him to sell the flat to another purchaser.

The commission found no evidence to support this defence. It noted that the developer failed to produce any document showing that the complainants had defaulted on payment, or that he had paid or adjusted Rs 2 lakh.

“This submission is nothing but a concocted story of the opposite party,” the commission said, adding that he had failed to show any document for the alleged payment or adjustment.

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Why the commission held him liable

The bench held that once the developer entered into an agreement to sell the flat to the brothers, selling the same flat to a third party while that agreement was still in force was itself a serious breach.

“So having entered into agreement for sale to sell the flat, sold out the same to other third party during subsisting of the agreement, is itself not only deficiency in service but it also comes within the purview of the unfair trade practice,” the order said as mentioned by the Indian Express news report.

The commission concluded that the developer had taken Rs 5.75 lakh from the brothers for the flat, but ultimately sold it to someone else.

Rs 6.8 lakh relief ordered

The commission allowed the complaint and directed the developer to refund Rs 5.75 lakh to the brothers. It also ordered Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the harassment and loss caused to them, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs—taking the total relief to Rs 6.8 lakh.

What it means for homebuyers

The ruling makes clear that a builder cannot use a buyer’s alleged payment default as a justification for selling a booked flat unless he can prove it with documents. A developer who resells a flat covered by a subsisting agreement for sale can be held liable for refund, compensation and costs.

Homebuyers facing similar disputes can approach the National Consumer Helpline at 1915. In West Bengal, the state consumer helpline number is 18003452808.