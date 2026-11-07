Dhanteras shoppers were willing to spend, but they were choosing carefully where the money went. At jewellery counters, lighter pieces and smaller coins helped keep purchases within reach. In appliance stores, bigger refrigerators and premium washing machines were finding buyers, giving businesses plenty to celebrate as the festive shopping season reached its peak on November 6.

The headline numbers were buoyant. Gold sales were expected to rise 15-20% in value to around Rs 60,000 crore, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) chairman Rajesh Rokde told news agency PTI. Appliance makers, meanwhile, reported double-digit growth over the festive period. Yet higher bills did not always mean shoppers were taking home proportionately more.

Gold gets cheaper as budgets stay in focus

For jewellery buyers, the recent price correction offered some breathing space. Delhi gold prices stood at Rs 1,46,030 per 10 grams for 24-carat metal, including taxes, on Friday. That was about 20% below the January 29 record of Rs 1,83,000, although still above 2025 Dhanteras’s Rs 1,32,400.

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Silver offered an even sharper retreat from its peak. At Rs 1,92,500 per kg, it was down 52.4% from January’s Rs 4,04,500. But it, too, remained more expensive than last Dhanteras, when it stood at Rs 1,70,000.

That explains why a busy shop need not translate into a big increase in the weight of gold sold. Rokde expected gold volumes to remain broadly flat, with customers favouring lightweight and 18-carat jewellery. For silver, GJC projected stronger growth of 30% in value and 10% in volume.

The shift in purity also changes what buyers receive. The Bureau of Indian Standards’ hallmarking framework identifies 18-carat gold as 750 fineness (75% gold), compared with 916 fineness for 22-carat jewellery.

Retailers said demand extended well beyond the metros. Kalyan Jewellers executive director Ramesh Kalyanaraman reported strong activity in cities including Jaipur, Dehradun, Surat, Ara and Raipur, with first-time buyers participating. Pendants, chains, bangles and smaller coins were among customers’ preferences.

Wedding purchases added support. According to the PTI report, Senco Gold CEO Suvankar Sen reported year-on-year sales value growth above 25%, while PNG Jewellers chairman and managing director Saurabh Gadgil said exchanging old gold was playing a substantial role, including in smaller cities. Such exchanges let households draw on existing holdings to fund fresh purchases.

Bigger appliances find willing buyers

Across appliance categories, the appetite for an upgrade was visible, although companies described different experiences at the affordable end of the market.

Haier Appliances India president NS Satish told PTI that festive sales had grown 10-12% in volume and 25-30% in value. Side-by-side refrigerators, front-load washing machines and large-screen televisions performed particularly well. Entry-level 32-inch and 43-inch televisions did not see comparable traction, he said.

Godrej Enterprises Group reported broader demand. Kamal Nandi, who heads its appliances business, said sales value rose more than 50% from the first day of Navratri to November 5, compared with the corresponding festive period last year. Both premium and mass-market categories grew strongly, with air conditioners leading, followed by refrigerators and washing machines.

Nandi also pointed to stronger air-conditioner demand in western and southern markets because of higher October temperatures. The season’s shopping basket, then, reflected practical household needs alongside the traditional preference for an auspicious purchase.

Official data provide some background to the store-level optimism. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s September industrial production estimates showed consumer durables output rising 6% year-on-year, while overall industrial production grew 6.7%. Those figures measure factory production before Dhanteras; they cannot establish the scale of November retail sales.

Strong sales bring a tougher profit question

For manufacturers, a busy festive week did not remove pressure on profitability. Blue Star managing director B Thiagarajan reported revenue growth above 40% during Dhanteras week, but said margins remained a concern as higher costs prompted price increases.

These figures also need to be read over the periods they cover. Jewellery estimates largely described Dhanteras buying, while appliance companies cited periods ranging from the current week to the wider Navratri-Diwali season. Their growth rates offer snapshots of demand across different windows.

Thiagarajan said the next test would be whether buying held up after Diwali and after price increases reached consumers. New Year purchases and the subsequent summer season will help determine whether the festive rush becomes a longer run of growth.

(With inputs from agencies)