WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction takes place in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28, with five franchises looking to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. The auction begins at 5:30 pm IST, with 146 shortlisted players in contention for 27 available slots, including seven reserved for overseas cricketers.
The player pool comprises 119 Indians- 22 capped and 97 uncapped players and 27 overseas players. Franchises will look to fill gaps in their squads while managing their remaining purse and overseas-player slots. The auction will begin with rounds covering capped players across different disciplines, followed by uncapped players and an accelerated round.
WPL 2027 Auction live today: Follow this live blog for the latest auction news, the full players list, and updates on players sold and unsold. We will track team-wise picks, bidding developments, remaining purse and updated squads as the auction progresses.
Get the latest updates on Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG), including their new signings and squad changes. If you are looking for the WPL auction time, team-wise selections or the complete players list, follow our live coverage for all the key developments.
5 Indian players to watch out for
-G Kamalini (Base price: ₹40 lakh)
-Kiran Navgire (Base price: ₹40 lakh)
-Sneh Rana (Base price: ₹30 lakh)
-Raghvi Bist (Base price: ₹30 lakh)
-Tejal Hasabnis (Base price: ₹30 lakh)
Auction Briefing ✅ Thinking caps 🔛 The 5️⃣ franchises are set for Auction Action! 🔨 Catch the #tatawplauction at 5:30 PM today ⏰ https://t.co/7vVEtNcufc— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
Identifying top talents who go on to represent India ✨ The planning behind going one step further begins here for the @DelhiCapitals! 🙌 Hear it from #dc Head Coach Jonathan Batty ahead of #tatawplauction at 5:30 PM today 🔨 https://t.co/bLq9o5KPYS— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
UP Warriorz have the biggest purse heading into the WPL 2027 Auction, with ₹3.75 crore available to fill eight slots, including three overseas places. Gujarat Giants have ₹1.25 crore and three slots to fill, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have ₹1.15 crore for five slots.
Delhi Capitals also have five vacancies, with ₹1.10 crore remaining. Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse at ₹90 lakh, with six slots available but no overseas slots remaining.
Across the five franchises, ₹8.15 crore is available for 27 slots, including seven overseas places.
Some key details of the auction before the bidding war begins this evening.
When: October 28, 2026, 5:30pm (IST)
Where: Kochi, India
Players: 146
Slots: 27 (7 overseas)
Welcome to our live coverage of the WPL 2027 Auction! We’ll bring you the latest updates, breaking developments and key highlights as they unfold. Stay tuned for real-time updates, important announcements and all the details you need, right here. Keep refreshing this page to stay up to date.