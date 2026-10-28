WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction takes place in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28, with five franchises looking to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. The auction begins at 5:30 pm IST, with 146 shortlisted players in contention for 27 available slots, including seven reserved for overseas cricketers.

The player pool comprises 119 Indians- 22 capped and 97 uncapped players and 27 overseas players. Franchises will look to fill gaps in their squads while managing their remaining purse and overseas-player slots. The auction will begin with rounds covering capped players across different disciplines, followed by uncapped players and an accelerated round.

WPL 2027 Auction live today: Follow this live blog for the latest auction news, the full players list, and updates on players sold and unsold. We will track team-wise picks, bidding developments, remaining purse and updated squads as the auction progresses.

Get the latest updates on Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG), including their new signings and squad changes. If you are looking for the WPL auction time, team-wise selections or the complete players list, follow our live coverage for all the key developments.

Live Updates