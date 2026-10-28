The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 Auction in Kochi featured intense bidding wars, tactical retooling, and major paydays as all five franchises locked in key talent ahead of the new season.

Here is the list of the top player acquisitions and biggest bids from the auction floor:

1. Sophie Molineux: UP Warriorz (Rs 1.10 Crore)

Team: UP Warriorz (UPW)

Type: All-Rounder

Base Price: ₹0.50 Crore

Sold Price: ₹1.10 Crore

Australian left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Sophie Molineux headlined the auction, triggering a swift bidding war with Royal Challengers Bengaluru before being acquired by the UP Warriorz for ₹1.10 Crore. Molineux brings invaluable big-match capability and international quality with both bat and ball to the UPW squad.

2. Kiran Navgire: Delhi Capitals (Rs 75 lakh)

Team: Delhi Capitals (DC-W)

Type: Batter

Base Price: ₹0.40 Crore

Sold Price: ₹0.75 Crore

Hard-hitting Indian batter Kiran Navgire nearly doubled her base price during a high-stakes bidding contest between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Known for her explosive power-hitting in the middle overs, Navgire adds vital finishing power to Delhi’s batting core.

3. Gunalan Kamalini: Gujarat Giants (Rs 40 lakh)

Team: Gujarat Giants (GG-W)

Type: Batter

Base Price: ₹0.40 Crore

Sold Price: ₹0.40 Crore

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Gunalan Kamalini was secured by Gujarat Giants at her base price of ₹0.40 Crore. The acquisition gives GG additional tactical depth in their middle order and keeping department for the upcoming campaign.

4. Jess Jonassen: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 40 lakh)

Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W)

Type: All-Rounder

Base Price: ₹0.40 Crore

Sold Price: ₹0.40 Crore

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Veteran Australian left-arm spinner and all-rounder Jess Jonassen was snapped up by RCB-W at her base price of ₹0.40 Crore. Her extensive T20 experience and consistency under pressure offer RCB key control in the middle overs.