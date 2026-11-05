Cristiano Ronaldo has announced retirement from international football, bringing his 23-year career with Portugal to an end. The 41-year-old forward shared the news in an emotional message on social media, confirming that he would be stepping away from the national team and handing over the iconic No. 7 shirt.

The announcement marks the end of a journey that began in 2003, when Ronaldo made his international debut. Over the years, he established himself as Portugal’s most prolific goalscorer, became the team’s captain and played a central role in its success on the international stage.

“Portugal will always be a part of me.” Those were the opening words of the Portuguese captain’s farewell message to fans, as he reflected on his long association with the national team and explained his decision to retire.

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“To the Portuguese people. The time has come to hang up our national team’s number 7 shirt. I never felt it was mine alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it and defending it in stadiums all around the world,” the footballer wrote.

Ronaldo also acknowledged that the decision had not come easily after spending more than two decades representing his country.

“Today, the time has come to hand it over, but it was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made alone.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements with Portugal

Ronaldo leaves behind an international career marked by major trophies and individual records. He captained Portugal to its maiden European Championship title in 2016, followed by victories in the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Since making his debut, the forward has become Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player. His performances across multiple World Cup and European Championship campaigns have made him one of the most prominent figures in the country’s football history.

His contribution extended beyond goals and appearances, with Ronaldo leading a generation of Portuguese players that brought major international silverware to the country.

Portugal’s iconic No. 7 shirt to pass to a new player

Ronaldo’s departure will also mark the end of an era for Portugal’s No. 7 shirt, which has been closely associated with the forward throughout his international career.

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After wearing the jersey for 23 years, the Portugal captain is now set to hand it over to another player. His retirement brings to a close one of the longest and most celebrated associations between a footballer and a national team.

While another player will take over the shirt, Ronaldo’s records, leadership and role in Portugal’s major tournament victories will remain a defining part of his legacy.