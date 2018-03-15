World heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway train gets AC coaches

The Darjeeling Himalayan railway, which is also popularly known as Toy train was opened in 1881 and it is still fully operational.

Soon, the World heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway will get fully air-conditioned coaches! The trial run for two such fully air-conditioned coaches has already been completed recently. According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, Pranav Jyoti Sharma, an amount of Rs 23 lakh has been spent on each railway coach. The doors, windows and other items have been refurbished. These coaches will ply on the line between Siliguri and Kurseong, in West Bengal. He also said that the maintainance of the Darjeeling Himalayan railway coaches will be done at Tindharia Workshop, which completed 100 years last year.

The Darjeeling Himalayan railway, which is also popularly known as Toy train was opened in 1881 and it is still fully operational. An individual entrepreneur Franklin Prestage was fascinated by the heavenly beauty of Kanchenjunga. Following this, the agent of Eastern Bengal Railway (EBR), Prestage settled for a 2 feet rail gauge, and he created the Darjeeling Steam Tramway, which was changed to Darjeeling Himalayan Railway on September 15, 1881. On October 20, 1948, the line was taken by Indian Government. In order to travel the twisted routes through the hills, the Darjeeling line was constructed to a gauge of 2 feet (600 mm).

The highest railway station of India is the Ghoom railway station. The station is located at an altitude of 7,407 feet. One of the specialties of the Darjeeling Himalayan railway are its loops. The loop at Chunbhati between Rangtong and Chunbhati station is known as Loop Number 2, though technically it is the first loop. While, the loop at Agony Point is between Tindharia and Gayabari stations and is popularly known as Loop Number 3, even though technically it is the second loop. According to the official web portal of Darjeeling Himalayan railway, the last loop, popularly known as Batasia Loop is the most beautiful one out of all the loops.

On June 29, 1998, a report was submitted to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) by National Rail Museum in order to recognize Darjeeling Himalayan railway a World Heritage Site. Therefore, on December 2, 1999, UNESCO said the toy train network of India was a World Heritage Site.