Investors looking to earn dividend income have a busy week ahead as nearly 60 companies, including large-cap firms like Jio Financial Services, Indus Tower, and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend between August 7 and August 14.

To be eligible for the dividend, investors must buy the shares before the ex-dividend date. Shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records on the record date will receive the announced dividend.

Here are the details you must know about the dividend dates of these 5 large cap companies, in case you hold the stocks of any of these companies:

#1 Jio Financial Services dividend record date: August 10

Jio Financial Services has fixed August 10, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its FY26 final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share.

The company will hold its third Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 26 via video conferencing. If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid within seven days of the AGM.

Jio Financial Services has also set August 19 as the cut-off date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the AGM

#2 Lodha Developers Dividend: August 7 record date

Lodha Developers has fixed Friday, August 7, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive its final dividend of Rs 4.25 per equity share. The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend on August 7.

Lodha Developers announced a final dividend alongwith its FY26 financial results. The dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval at the AGM, scheduled for 14 August 2026. If approved, the dividend is expected to be paid within 30 days of shareholder approval.

#3. Indus Tower: ex-dividend on August 10

Indus Towers has announced a final dividend of Rs 14 per equity share for FY26. The company has fixed August 10, as the ex-dividend date. The company declared the dividend on April 30. Shareholders who own the stock before the ex-date will be eligible to receive the dividend, subject to the company’s record date.

#4 Godfrey Phillips India dividend: Ex-dividend on August 11

Godfrey Phillips India will trade ex-dividend on August 11. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 33 per equity share on May 15.

Earlier in the financial year FY26, the company had also declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share, which went ex-dividend on November 10, 2025.

#5. HAL final dividend: Record date August 14

Defence PSU, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share (300% on the face value of Rs 5) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The company has fixed August 14, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM.

Conclusion

With several large-cap companies turning ex-dividend over the coming days, investors should keep a close watch on the ex-dividend and record dates to avoid missing out on the announced payouts. In the context of dividend payments, the record date is the cut-off date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend. To qualify, investors must buy the shares before the ex-dividend date so that their names appear in the company’s records on or before the record date.