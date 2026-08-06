Samvardhana Motherson reported its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,032.05 crore in Q1FY27, nearly doubled from Rs 511.84 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 16.65% YoY to Rs 35,243.77 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 30,212 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, Samvardhana Motherson’s net profit declined by 31%, while revenue rose slightly by 2.72% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Auto components major Samvardhana Motherson reported EBITDA at Rs 3,104 crore.

Motherson banks on strong balance sheet for next phase of growth

Commenting on the performance, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of Motherson, said, “Our integrated D.E.M.A.L. capabilities helped us begin FY27 on a strong note, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue, a reflection of our diversified business model and the continued trust of our customers.”

He added, “Despite input cost inflation and an evolving geopolitical environment, disciplined execution and cost optimisation drove resilient profitability. Our balance sheet remains a core strength, with leverage at its lowest-ever level, even as we invest in organic growth, positioning us well to pursue strategic acquisitions in an increasingly dynamic global landscape. Backed by a robust order book, we remain confident in delivering sustainable long-term growth and value for our stakeholders.”

Samvardhana Motherson Q1FY27 highlights

The company, a supplier to major carmakers such as Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, reported an 11% increase in revenue from its wiring harness segment. Total expenses rose 15.5%, while the operating profit margin improved to 8.8% from 8.2% a year earlier.

It is important to note that the company had recorded a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 1.36 billion in the year-ago quarter related to restructuring costs.

