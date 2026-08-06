August 7, investors will get their first shot at LEAP India’s initial public offering, a Rs 2,480 crore mainboard issue.

If you are planning to invest, here are the important details you should know before the issue opens.

A Rs 2,480 crore public issue

LEAP India’s IPO is worth Rs 2,480 crore. The public issue consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 480 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Through the fresh issue, the company will raise funds for its own business needs. The OFS, on the other hand, will allow existing shareholders to sell part of their stake.

LEAP India IPO Details IPO dates August 7–11, 2026 Issue size Rs 2,480 crore Price band Rs 151–159 per share Allotment (Tentative) August 12 Listing (Tentative) August 14 GMP Around 2%

One of the major selling shareholders is KKR-backed Vertical Holdings II, which will offload shares worth nearly Rs 1,999 crore.

Subscription window and listing timeline

The IPO will remain open for subscription from August 7 to August 11.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 12, while the shares are likely to make their stock market debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on August 14.

Price band sits between Rs 151-159

LEAP India has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 151-159 per share.

Retail investors will have to apply for a minimum of 94 shares. In simple words, this means an investment of Rs 14,946 at the upper end of the price band.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar.

What does the grey market signal?

In the unofficial market, ahead of the opening of the issue, the shares of LEAP India are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of around 2% more than the upper end of the price band.

However, it is important to note that GMP is not an official indicator. It can change frequently before the shares begin trading on the exchanges.

Where will the IPO money be used?

The company plans to use a large part of the fresh issue proceeds to improve its balance sheet.

Around Rs 360 crore has been placed for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, including supporting future business expansion and operational requirements.

Financial performance of the company

Looking at the financial performance of the company, for the year ended March 31, 2026, the company’s total income increased to Rs 747.36 crore, compared with Rs 485.03 crore in the previous financial year.

What does LEAP India do?

The company was founded in 2013. It operates in the logistics infrastructure and supply chain solutions business.

Instead of selling packaging products, the company provides reusable pallets, containers and asset-pooling solutions that businesses can use repeatedly.

The company is backed by global investment firm KKR.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investing in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) carries financial risk, and references to Grey Market Premiums (GMP) represent unverified, unofficial market activity that should not be relied upon for trading decisions. Readers are advised to thoroughly review the official Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.