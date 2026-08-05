A new highway link aimed at easing traffic movement around Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali is set to begin soon. Construction of the 10.30-km PR-07 spur connecting the Ambala-Chandigarh section of NH-205A with the Zirakpur bypass will start in December this year, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is targeting completion of the six-lane greenfield corridor within two years. The link is expected to improve connectivity for long-distance traffic and provide an alternative route around congested urban stretches.

New route to keep heavy traffic away from Dera Bassi

The PR-07 spur will provide a direct connection between the Ambala-Chandigarh highway and the Zirakpur bypass, allowing vehicles heading towards Chandigarh and beyond to avoid entering busy areas.

According to the report, NHAI project director Aashim Bansal said the corridor will help divert nearly 20,000 vehicles daily from congestion-prone stretches of Dera Bassi and Zirakpur. The route will especially benefit freight and long-distance vehicles, allowing them to access the Zirakpur bypass directly instead of passing through crowded town areas.

New highway at a glance: Route, design and funding

The 10.30-km PR-07 spur will be developed as a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway. The corridor will be built under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), a public-private partnership model used for highway projects.

Under this model, NHAI will fund 40 per cent of the project cost during construction, while the private developer will finance the remaining 60 per cent, build the highway and maintain it for a fixed period. Once the project is completed, NHAI will repay the developer through fixed semi-annual annuity payments along with interest over the concession period.

Part of the Tricity Ring Road network

The PR-07 spur is a key component of the proposed Tricity Ring Road, which is planned to improve road connectivity around Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

The Indian Express report, quoting NHAI officials, reported that the six-lane corridor will be built as an access-controlled highway with grade-separated interchanges, allowing vehicles to move without stopping at regular road crossings. They added that the design will separate local traffic from through traffic, helping reduce congestion on existing roads and improve road safety.