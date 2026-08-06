Over the past twelve months, the NIFTY 500 has returned about 3.37%. It was simply a year in which India’s broad market did almost nothing. In that kind of year, the difference between mutual funds becomes visible in a way it never does during a bull run.

When stocks are rising, most funds look clever. When the market stalls, you find out which managers were actually adding value and which were just riding the index.

Today, we will look at 5 funds that meet this criteria.

The five schemes mentioned below beat their benchmarks over three years and five years, and they did it while taking less risk than the market in most cases.

They were further shortlisted across categories based on a combined quantitative score which includes 6-month, 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year rolling returns along with risk-reward ratios such as standard deviation, sharpe, sortino, and up/down capture ratio.

#1 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

Let’s start with HDFC’s flagship fund which crossed a milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore in AUM. It has the longest and most consistent record of the five.

A flexi cap fund has freedom to invest across large, mid and small companies, moving wherever the manager sees value. That freedom is both the appeal and the challenge: with no mandated allocation to hide behind, performance rests almost entirely on the manager’s judgement.

HDFC Flexi Cap has used that freedom well. It returned 17.04% annually over three years against the NIFTY 500’s 12.29%, and 18.76% over five years against 12.53%.

That five-year outperformance of 6.23 percentage points a year is the highest on this list.

Over five years, the difference between 18.76% and 12.53% turns Rs 10 lakh into roughly Rs 23.6 lakh instead of Rs 18 lakh.

What is equally notable is how it got there. With a standard deviation of 11.98, it is the second-least volatile fund here, below the NIFTY 500’s own 13.41. Higher returns with lower volatility than the index is the rarest and most valuable combination in fund management.

Over one year it returned 5.29% against the benchmark’s 3.37%, so the outperformance has continued into the recent flat patch.

Note that flexi cap funds carry concentration and manager risk. The freedom that allows outperformance also allows large positioning mistakes, and a change in fund manager would materially change what you own.

#2 ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund

Second on the list is a fund with the strongest three-year alpha of the group.

A focused fund is required to hold a limited number of stocks, typically capped at thirty. That constraint forces conviction: every holding must earn its place, and there is nowhere to hide a mediocre idea.

It also concentrates risk, because a position going wrong hurts more than in a diversified portfolio.

ICICI Prudential Focused Fund has used this concentration well. The fund returned 18.03% annually over three years against the NIFTY 500’s 12.29%, an outperformance of 5.74 percentage points.

Over five years it returned 17.62% against 12.53%.

Its one-year return of 6.18% against the benchmark’s 3.37% is the second-best relative showing of the five in a difficult market.

On risk, its standard deviation of 13.66 sits marginally above the NIFTY 500’s 13.41, which is the trade-off you would expect from a concentrated portfolio.

But its Sharpe of 0.288 and Sortino of 0.517 are both well ahead of the index, so investors were compensated for that extra volatility.

Investors should note that focused funds are inherently higher risk. Fewer holdings means each one matters more, and a concentrated portfolio can underperform for extended stretches if the manager’s thesis takes time to play out.

#3 Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund

Third on the list is the strongest risk-adjusted performer on this list.

A large and mid cap fund must hold at least 35% in large caps and 35% in mid caps, which builds a structural balance into the portfolio: the stability of established companies alongside the growth of emerging ones.

It’s a sensible middle ground for investors who find pure mid cap funds too volatile and pure large cap funds too slow.

Bandhan Large & Midcap’s execution has been strong. The fund returned 19.5% annually over three years against the NIFTY LargeMidcap 250’s 14.44%, an outperformance of 5.06 percentage points, and 17.93% over five years against 14.48%.

Its risk numbers standout. Its Sharpe ratio of 0.297 is the highest of all five funds, and its Sortino of 0.564 is joint-highest. In plain terms, no fund on this list delivered more return per unit of risk taken.

Its standard deviation of 14.18 sits above the large-mid benchmark’s 13.99, but only marginally, and the returns more than justify it.

Note that the two-year return of 4.01% is the weakest of the five over that window, which suggests a softer recent patch even as the longer-term record remains strong.

The category also carries meaningful mid cap exposure, so it will fall harder than a large cap fund in a broad correction.

#4 Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund

Fourth we have the highest return fund here.

Mid cap funds invest in companies ranked 101st to 250th by market capitalisation. These are businesses large enough to have proven themselves but small enough to still compound rapidly.

The category has been the best-performing equity segment over the past several years, and this fund has ridden that well.

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap has returned 21.4% annually over three years and 19.8% over five, the highest absolute figures on this list.

Over one year it delivered 10.56% against a broad market that gave 3.37%, the highest short-term showing here.

But read that alongside the benchmark. The Nifty Midcap 150 itself returned 18.53% over three years and 17.91% over five. So, the fund’s outperformance was 2.87 and 1.89 percentage points respectively, the narrowest margins on this list.

Most of what an investor earned may have come from just being in mid caps. Investors should also note this is the most volatile fund of the five, with a standard deviation of 16.18.

Mid caps fall further and faster than large caps in a downturn, and after a strong multi-year run, the segment carries valuation risk. Its Sharpe of 0.295 does still beat the Nifty Midcap 150’s 0.254.

#5 ICICI Pru Value Fund

Last is the fund with the weakest recent numbers.

A value fund buys companies trading below what the manager believes they are worth, businesses that are unloved, unfashionable, or simply overlooked.

The approach requires patience by design, because the whole premise is buying things the market currently dislikes and waiting for that view to change.

ICICI Pru Value Fund’s recent numbers reflect exactly that. Over one year the fund has returned 0.35% against the NIFTY 500’s 3.37%, becoming the only fund here to trail its benchmark over that window. Over two years it has managed 1.53%.

Over three years, it returned 14.04% against the benchmark’s 12.29%, and over five years 16.67% against 12.53%, an outperformance of 4.14 percentage points a year.

So, while long-term record is genuinely strong, the short-term record is not.

Coming to risk profile, at a standard deviation of 11.2, it is the least volatile fund of the five, meaningfully below the NIFTY 500’s 13.41, while its Sharpe of 0.245 and Sortino of 0.47 both comfortably beat the index.

It has delivered index-beating long-term returns with noticeably less turbulence.

Note that value strategies can underperform for years at a stretch, and this fund is currently in one of those phases. That is a feature of the approach, but an investor who cannot tolerate lagging the market for extended periods will struggle to hold it long enough to benefit.

Snapshot

Here is the consolidated snapshot of all funds:

Fund Category 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 3-Yr Alpha Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Mid Cap 10.56% 21.40% 19.80% +2.87 Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Large & Mid 6.84% 19.50% 17.93% +5.06 ICICI Pru Focused Equity Focused 6.18% 18.03% 17.62% +5.74 HDFC Flexi Cap Flexi Cap 5.29% 17.04% 18.76% +4.75 ICICI Pru Value Value 0.35% 14.04% 16.67% +1.75

Data Source: Ace MF

Every one of these five beat its benchmark over both three and five years. Four of the five also beat over one year.

While returns tell you what a fund earned, risk ratios tell you what the journey felt like. Here is how the funds fare on risk:

Fund Volatility (SD) Sharpe Sortino ICICI Pru Value 11.20 0.245 0.470 HDFC Flexi Cap 11.98 0.278 0.517 ICICI Pru Focused Equity 13.66 0.288 0.517 Bandhan Large & Mid Cap 14.18 0.297 0.564 Nippon India Growth Mid Cap 16.18 0.295 0.564 NIFTY 500 – TRI (reference) 13.41 0.161 0.296 Nifty Midcap 150 – TRI (reference) 16.29 0.254 0.480

Data Source: Ace MF

Every one of these funds comfortably beats the NIFTY 500’s Sharpe of 0.161 and Sortino of 0.296. That means the outperformance did not come simply from taking bigger risks. The managers were genuinely compensated for the volatility they accepted.

Conclusion

So, these were the funds to watch out. They delivered big at a time when broad market returned 3.37% over the year.

Every fund also beat the NIFTY 500 on both Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

That being said, 3 things deserve mention.

First, and most obviously, past performance does not predict future returns.

Second, be clear about what you are actually buying. Nippon India Growth Mid Cap earned the highest returns here, but most of that came from mid caps performing well as a category.

Third, these five are in five categories with meaningfully different risk profiles, from a value fund to a mid cap fund. Buying all five would give you substantial overlap in underlying holdings while concentrating heavily in mid caps, which is unlikely to be what most investors intend.

The returns quoted here are also for Direct Plans. Regular plans bought through a distributor will earn less after commissions.

Investors should evaluate their own financial goals, time horizon, risk tolerance, and each fund’s mandate and costs as key factors before drawing any investment conclusions.

Happy investing.

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