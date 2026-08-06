A Boeing aircraft operated by Azerbaijani cargo carrier Silk Way West Airlines was at the centre of an unexpected blunder in the United States recently, according to an air traffic control (ATC) audio recording circulating on social media.

The audio clip shows a panic-stricken pilot communicating with air traffic control and declaring “Pan-Pan” thrice, signalling an urgent situation that needed attention but was not life-threatening. The plane’s immediate call for help was originally regarding a fuel shortage. However, subsequent communication with controllers revealed that the plane had veered several hundred miles away from its intended destination of Houston in Texas, USA. ATC officials had no choice but to swiftly declare an emergency and divert the jet to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) given the conditions.

According to the recorded interactions between the pilot and controllers, the Boeing aircraft had only 6,000 pounds of fuel remaining when the plane declared “Pan-Pan” three times over the Dallas area. As noted during the radio exchange, it left the plane with approximately just 30 minutes of flight time. Nonetheless, the pilot appeared unaware that the plane was en route to a different destination altogether, as he persistently continued to request vectors to a runway at the Houston airport.

Boeing plane’s ATC audio revealed

“Pan-an, pan-pan, pan-pan,” the plane’s pilot called out over the radio. “Silk West 5722, we are running out of fuel.”

Thereafter, an air traffic controller asked how much fuel the jet had left and demanded to know the plane’s intention in case an emergency landing was required.

“We need to land as soon as possible for runway 26R,” the pilot replied. “We are short of fuel now; we called pan-pan three times.”

Rejecting the initial request, the controller then pointed out, “Sir, you are not even near Houston right now. If you want to get to Houston… How much fuel do you have, sir, because you’re several hundred miles out?”

Once the pilot alerted ATC that the plane was left with only 6,000 pounds of fuel, the controller instantly snapped back: “You don’t have enough fuel, sir, to get to Houston.”

Confusion on board a Silk Way West Boeing 747-8F that was bound for Houston but mistakenly flew toward Dallas on Tuesday. The crew then declared a fuel emergency with only 30 minutes of endurance left.



Flight 7L5722, operating from Mexico City to Houston, entered Dallas… pic.twitter.com/qxCKr8N3yl — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 5, 2026

They ultimately decided to divert the plane to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas after the pilot urged ATC to offer them a “shortcut” route to Houston.

“We’re declaring an emergency at this time, sir,” the air traffic controller responded. “Silk West 5722… you are now being diverted to DFW, via an emergency

What happened to the Silk Way West flight?

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, the Silk Way West flight (AZG5722 / 7L5722) originally departed from Mexico City Santa Lucia Airport (NLU) in Zumpango, State of Mexico, on Tuesday, August 4, at 7:29 am CST. Following the mid-air emergency and a diversion from its intended destination, it landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) that same day at 10:51 am CDT, encountering a delay of 1 hour and 9 minutes.

In other news, flight arrivals to DFW and Dallas Love Field airports were temporarily halted on Wednesday morning (US time) due to a “communication issue,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The issue was quickly resolved, and the ground stop has since expired.