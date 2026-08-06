Bengaluru’s long-awaited Metro link to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the Blue Line, is inching closer to completion, with overall physical progress reaching 72.75 per cent.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has maintained that the project will meet its planned timeline, with different sections of the corridor scheduled to open in phases before the full line becomes operational by 2027.

The 58.19-km corridor, being developed under Metro Phase 2B, will connect Silk Board with Bengaluru Airport and is expected to provide a faster public transport option for commuters travelling between key parts of the city and KIA.

Airport Line: Route, Cost and key stretches

The Bangalore Metro Airport Line will connect Bengaluru’s southern and eastern parts with Kempegowda International Airport through a major elevated corridor. The route will run from Silk Board to KIA, covering key locations such as HSR Layout, Iblur, Bellandur, Marathahalli, KR Puram and Hebbal before reaching the airport.

The 58.19-km corridor is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 14,788 crore and is expected to improve connectivity across some of Bengaluru’s busiest traffic corridors by providing an alternative to road travel.

Sections to open in phases

BMRCL has planned a phased opening for the Blue Line. The Silk Board–KR Puram section is expected to be ready by the end of 2026. The Hebbal–Kempegowda International Airport stretch is targeted for opening by mid-2027.

The remaining KR Puram–Hebbal section, which is considered one of the most challenging parts of the corridor, is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Work progress update: construction crosses 72%

Construction on the Silk Board–KR Puram stretch started in August 2021, while work on the KR Puram–Airport section began in early 2022.

While most sections have progressed steadily, the KR Puram–Hebbal stretch remains a key focus area due to the complexity of construction around major road networks and junctions.

BMRCL has said that the current progress will not affect the overall 2027 completion schedule.

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Silk Board–KR Puram section awaits final works before trials

BMRCL had earlier planned to begin trial runs on the Silk Board–KR Puram section in October. However, some important works are still underway, including depot connectivity with Baiyappanahalli and civil works at major stations such as Silk Board, Iblur and Marathahalli. Once completed, this section will be among the first parts of the airport corridor to become operational.

How Bengaluru Airport Metro Line will benefit commuters

The Blue Line is expected to offer relief to commuters travelling between Bengaluru city and Kempegowda International Airport, especially those who currently depend on road transport and face traffic congestion.

The direct Metro link from areas such as Silk Board, Marathahalli, KR Puram and Hebbal could provide a faster and more reliable travel option to KIA, helping commuters avoid unpredictable road journeys and peak-hour traffic delays.

Once operational, the airport corridor is expected to make daily travel easier for thousands of commuters by improving connectivity between residential areas, business hubs and the airport.