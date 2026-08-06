Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has secured a contract worth in the range of Rs 251- Rs 750 crore from Denmark-based towage operator Svitzer A/S to build four advanced TRAnsverse 3200 tugboats. The vessels will be built at the company’s shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat, with deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2028.

The order came after Svitzer conducted a competitive evaluation of leading global shipyards. The vessels will be built to Bureau Veritas class standards.

Advanced tugboats for complex port operations

The TRAnsverse 3200 tugboats have been jointly developed by naval architects Robert Allan and Svitzer. The patented design is meant for complex harbour towage and escort operations.

The tugboats feature a hydrodynamic hull design and omni-directional propulsion system, allowing them to safely guide large ships through difficult weather conditions and narrow port channels.

The vessels can deliver an 80-tonne bollard pull and are up to 15% more fuel-efficient than conventional tugboats. According to the company, the design supports global efforts to reduce emissions in the shipping industry.

SDHI says order reflects global confidence

Commenting on the contract, Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena (Retd.), CEO of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, said, “Winning our fourth consecutive export contract also reflects the growing confidence of global category leaders in SDHI’s ability to deliver to the highest international standards. As we continue to expand our capabilities, we remain focused on strengthening India’s position as a globally competitive shipbuilding destination.”

Svitzer highlights India partnership

Svitzer CEO Kasper Friis Nilaus said the company’s TRAnsverse tug design offers operational and environmental benefits.

“Svitzer’s TRAnsverse tug design offers significant benefits to customers in terms of releasing operational constraints and improving port productivity, sustainability and safety margins. We are pleased to partner with SDHI to deliver four of these next-generation vessels to the benefit of our customers and maritime supply chains globally,” he said.

Nilaus added, “The contract also reflects our continued investment in the Indian maritime sector, highlighting our ongoing commitment to the Government of India’s Maritime India Vision 2030, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.”

Built for lower emissions and fire safety

The TRAnsverse 3200 tugboats will be biofuel-ready and compliant with IMO Tier III emission standards. They will also be FiFi1 firefighting class ready, enabling better fire-response capabilities during port and terminal operations while reducing environmental impact.

Part of Svitzer’s fleet renewal plan

Copenhagen-headquartered Svitzer operates a fleet of more than 500 vessels globally. The latest order is part of the company’s long-term fleet renewal programme, under which it plans to deploy next-generation, high-efficiency vessels across ports worldwide.

The four tugboats will be built at SDHI’s Pipavav shipyard in Gujarat, next to the port where Svitzer already operates harbour towage services.

About Swan Defence and Heavy Industries

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI), formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering, is a leading shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company in India. Strategically located on the west coast of India, the shipyard operates the country’s largest dry dock (662m x 65m) and has an impressive fabrication capacity of 164,000 tons per annum – providing an unmatched advantage in fulfilling India’s maritime and industrial ambitions.