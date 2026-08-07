The Indo-Russian BrahMos missile has emerged as one of India’s most sought-after defence exports, driven by its supersonic speed, precision strike capability and multi-platform versatility. With combat validation, rising regional inquiries and growing interest from across Asia, and Latin America, the missile is increasingly being viewed as India’s flagship weapon in the global market, said a detailed assessment report of Kotak Institutional Equities.

BrahMos Aerospace’s supersonic cruise missile has a distinct advantage over most global peers because it prioritises speed and strike shock over sheer range. Entering service in 2006, BrahMos is now used by India and the Philippines, and is widely recognised as one of the fastest operational cruise missiles in the world. It has a range of about 290–500 km, weighs around 3,000 kg, and travels at roughly Mach 3.5, powered by a ramjet plus solid booster system.

Supersonic, combat-proven, global: BrahMos leads India’s missile exports

BrahMos has now become the face of India’s missile export ambitions. Its combination of supersonic speed, precision targeting, combat validation and platform flexibility has made it one of the most attractive cruise missiles on the world market.

As interest builds across South East Asia, West Asia and Latin America, BrahMos is likely to remain central to India’s defence export story. If the current momentum continues, it may well become the product that defines India’s place in the global missile market.

At an estimated unit cost of $3–5 million, BrahMos sits in a premium but competitive bracket compared with Western and Russian alternatives, yet delivers a kinetic punch that subsonic cruise missiles cannot match. Its Mach 3.5 velocity compresses enemy reaction time to minutes or even seconds, complicates interception by layered air defences, and multiplies kinetic energy on impact—often cited as several times higher than subsonic peers—making it particularly effective against hardened naval and land targets.

For buyers seeking a high-end, stand-off strike capability without the political and logistical baggage of some Western systems, BrahMos offers a compelling mix:

Multi-platform launch (land, sea, air)

Proven performance

Price-performance ratio that balances speed, payload and survivability

Why does BrahMos stand out?

The guidance package of BrahMos combines Indian Naval Ship (INS), Global Positioning System (GPS) and active radar, while its payload can be a high-explosive or penetrator warhead. This combination makes it valuable not just for land-attack missions but also for anti-ship and precision strike roles, especially where reaction time for the enemy is critical.

Against France’s Exocet, BrahMos is larger, faster and far more powerful, but also significantly more expensive. Exocet entered service in 1979, has a much shorter range of about 70–200 km, weighs roughly 670 kg and flies at subsonic speeds of around Mach 0.9–1.0. Its strength lies in compactness, affordability and combat experience, not in the kind of high-speed tactical shock that BrahMos delivers.

BrahMos: India’s Flagship Missile Export Dashboard

BrahMos: India’s Mach 3.5 Flagship Missile Export TOP SPEED Mach 3.5 $3-5 M UNIT COST $375 M PHILIPPINES DEAL (2022) $450 M INDONESIA DEAL (REPORTED) SPEED VS PEERS DATA TABLE ANALYSIS All Peer Comparison Confirmed Deals Export Pipeline 1 BrahMos Mach 3.5 FASTEST 2 YJ-18 (China) Mach 2.5-3 TERMINAL SPRINT 3 Exocet (France) Mach 0.9-1.0 SUBSONIC 4 Tomahawk (USA) Mach 0.8 LONG RANGE 5 Philippines Deal $375 M SIGNED 2022 6 Indonesia Deal ~$450 M NEGOTIATING # Missile / Item Category Speed / Value Key Detail 1 BrahMos Peer Comparison Mach 3.5, 290-500 km, ~3,000 kg India/Russia; in service since 2006; used by India & Philippines 2 Exocet Peer Comparison Mach 0.9-1.0, 70-200 km, ~670 kg France; in service since 1979; compact & affordable 3 Tomahawk Peer Comparison Mach 0.8, 1,600-2,500 km, 1,300-1,600 kg USA; superior range but more vulnerable to modern air defence 4 YJ-18 Peer Comparison Mach 0.8 cruise / Mach 2.5-3 terminal China; dual-speed profile, good for saturation attacks 5 Philippines Confirmed Deal $375 million (Jan 2022) Shore-based anti-ship variant; first major export success 6 Indonesia Export Pipeline ~$450 million (reported) Advanced negotiations; tech transfer & local assembly discussed 7 Vietnam Export Pipeline Active talks — 8 UAE Export Pipeline Active talks — 9 Saudi Arabia Export Pipeline Active talks — 10 Broader Interest List Export Pipeline Naval/air variants Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Brunei, Malaysia, Oman, South Africa, Venezuela India’s Flagship Missile Export The Indo-Russian BrahMos has emerged as one of India’s most sought-after defence exports, driven by supersonic speed, precision strike capability and multi-platform versatility . Per Kotak Institutional Equities, it is increasingly viewed as India’s flagship weapon in the global market. Speed as the Core Differentiator BrahMos travels at roughly Mach 3.5 , powered by a ramjet plus solid booster, with a range of 290-500 km and weight of ~3,000 kg. Its velocity compresses enemy reaction time to minutes or seconds , complicates interception, and multiplies kinetic impact energy several times over subsonic peers. How It Compares to Global Peers Against France’s Exocet (Mach 0.9-1.0, 1979), BrahMos is larger, faster, far more powerful but costlier. Against the US Tomahawk (Mach 0.8, 1,600-2,500 km), BrahMos trades range for speed and survivability. China’s YJ-18 uses a dual-speed profile but remains slower overall than BrahMos. Operation Sindoor Boosted Credibility BrahMos gained additional credibility after ‘Operation Sindoor’ , which reportedly triggered a rise in inquiries from regional defence establishments — proving it is a fully combat-ready system, not just a paper capability, across its multiple induction variants. The Philippines Breakthrough The Philippines was the first major export success, signing a landmark $375 million deal in January 2022 for the shore-based anti-ship variant — establishing India as a credible missile exporter and opening the door for future contracts. Expanding Global Pipeline Indonesia is in advanced negotiations for a deal worth ~$450 million, including possible tech transfer and local assembly. Vietnam, UAE and Saudi Arabia are in active talks, while Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Brunei, Malaysia, Oman, South Africa and Venezuela have shown interest in naval and air variants. A Prestige Capability, Not a Budget Weapon At $3-5 million per missile , BrahMos is pricier than Exocet or Tomahawk, limiting adoption among price-sensitive buyers. But for many militaries, the question isn’t cost alone — it’s whether the missile’s speed, survivability and precision justify the premium as a strategic deterrence tool. Source: Kotak Institutional Equities defence assessment · Data as of July 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

BrahMos vs Tomahawk: Speed gives India the strategic edge

The US Tomahawk offers the opposite profile. It is a long-range subsonic cruise missile with a range of about 1,600–2,500 km, a launch weight of around 1,300–1,600 kg and a typical speed of Mach 0.8. Its major strength is reach and proven land-attack performance, but its slower speed makes it more vulnerable to modern air defences than BrahMos.

China’s YJ-18 is closer to BrahMos in operational logic because it uses a dual-speed profile. It cruises subsonically at around Mach 0.8 and then sprints at about Mach 2.5–3 in the terminal phase, making it useful for saturation attacks and last-stage interception problems. But BrahMos remains faster overall and more established across multiple launch platforms.

Operation Sindoor powers BrahMos’ global rise as India’s premier missile export

BrahMos has gained additional credibility after ‘Operation Sindoor’, which reportedly triggered a rise in inquiries from regional defence establishments. Its induction, integration and deployment across multiple variants by the Indian military has also helped prove that it is not just a paper capability, but a fully combat-ready system.

That operational status is one reason BrahMos is now attracting attention as India’s premium missile export. It is versatile enough to be launched from land, sea and air, with submarine optionality also part of its design architecture. That flexibility makes it attractive to navies and air forces that want one missile family adapted to multiple missions rather than separate weapons for each platform.

From ASEAN to Latin America: BrahMos emerges as a global missile choice

The Philippines was the first major export success for BrahMos, signing a landmark $375 million deal in January 2022 for the shore-based anti-ship variant. That deal established India as a credible missile exporter and opened the door for future contracts.

Indonesia is now in advanced negotiations over a larger deal, reportedly worth around $450 million, with technology transfer and local assembly also under discussion. Vietnam, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are also said to be in active talks, reflecting BrahMos’s growing appeal in strategically sensitive regions.

The broader export pipeline is equally important. Countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Brunei, Malaysia, Oman, South Africa and Venezuela have shown interest, particularly in naval and air variants. This suggests that BrahMos is no longer being viewed as a niche regional weapon, but as a serious option for countries wanting a high-end strike system with proven deterrence value.

Cost versus capability of BrahMos

BrahMos’s main weakness is its price. At an estimated $3–5 million per missile, it is more expensive than systems like Exocet or Tomahawk, and that can limit adoption among price-sensitive buyers. Still, for many militaries, the question is not simply cost, but whether the weapon’s speed, survivability and precision justify the premium.

That is exactly where BrahMos differentiates itself. It is heavier, costlier and harder to procure in large numbers, but it gives a level of tactical shock that slower cruise missiles cannot match. In that sense, BrahMos is less a budget weapon and more a prestige capability—one that can shape battlefield calculations and strategic deterrence.