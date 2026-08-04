Vedanta Group’s aluminium wing, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, is set to turn ex-dividendDividend tomorrow, i.e. August 5. If you want to qualify for the interim dividend payout, investors must hold the company’s shares on or before August 5.

This marks the company’s first dividend payout, following its demerger from the conglomerate. Here are all the details you need to know about the Vedanta Aluminium Metal dividend payout:

Vedanta Aluminium: Dividend record date

The Mumbai-based firm has fixed the record date of Wednesday, August 5 to determine shareholder eligibility for its first interim dividend payout of Rs 8 per share. This will be paid on each share of Re 1, aggregating to Rs 3,1288. 55 crore.

“The Board has considered and approved the First Interim Dividend of ₹ 8/- per equity share on face value of Rs 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to Rs 3,128.55 crores,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, beneficiaries shall receive the amount within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal: Q1 FY27 financial performance

The aluminium producer reported a whopping 216% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the April-June quarter at Rs 5,629 crore against Rs 1,718 crore posted in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in during the same period expanded 46% YoY to Rs 21,393 crore from Rs 14,654 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On the operational front, EBITDA jumped 134% on-year to an all-time high of Rs 10.499 crore in comparison to Rs 4,479 crore reported in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margins rose sharply to 50% from 31%, aided by higher volumes, cost efficiencies and a better, and a better mix of value-added products.

Vedanta share price

Vedanta Aluminium’s stock ended Monday’s trade at Rs 459.95 on NSE, up 1% from its previous close. Over the past six months, its share price has fallen by nearly 12%.