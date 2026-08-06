Trent reported a 21.98% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 518.07 crore, from Rs 413.10 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 17.84% YoY to Rs 5,754.71 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 4,883.48 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, Indian retailer Trent’s net profit increased 25.41%, while revenue rose 14.45% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Share price of Trent increased 7.5% in the intraday trading session.

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Trent continued to expand its fashion retail network during the quarter. The company opened one Westside store and 22 Zudio stores, including one in the UAE. It also consolidated three Zudio stores and entered nine new cities.

As of June 30, Trent operated more than 1,300 large-box fashion stores across 330 cities, including three cities in the UAE. Its portfolio comprised 301 Westside stores, 982 Zudio stores—including seven in the UAE—and 29 stores under other lifestyle concepts. The company now has a fashion retail footprint of over 18 million square feet.

‘Significant headroom for growth’: Noel Tata on Trent’s outlook

Commenting on the performance, Chairman Noel Tata said that the business delivered encouraging performance notwithstanding continuing macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical events. “Our brands continue to represent only a small share of the overall addressable market, providing significant headroom for growth across geographies and customer segments,” Noel Tata.

On the Star business, Tata said, “The contribution of our own brands and products is now over 73% of revenues. Star’s operational performance trends reinforce our conviction in the business model and its growth potential. As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in expanding our footprint, with a focus on building scale and strengthening our position across select markets.”