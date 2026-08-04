PSU stocks are taking over the markets, as major state-run companies are set to turn ex-dividend this month. Streets will closely monitor the defence major Hindustan Aeronautics, which will check its record books next week.

Alongside, markets will also watch OMC stocks, including Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, which are set to run ex-date mid-month. In case you hold PSU stocks, here are seven major undertakings that have scheduled their record dates for August.

NHPC record date fixed for August 12

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has fixed the record date of August 12 for its final dividend payout of Rs 0.21 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 1.61 per share.

Power Grid Corporation to turn ex-date on August 13

The stock of Power Grid Corporation goes ex-dividend on August 13, for its final dividend payout of Rs 1.25 per share of Rs 10 each. With this addition, the PSU’s total dividend payout for FY26 will stand at Rs 9 per share.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. In FY25, the company had paid a total of Rs 9 per share in dividend.

HAL, IOC, HPCL to record date set for August 14

Defence major Hindustan Aeronautics will check its record books on August 14 to determine the shareholders eligible for its final dividend of Rs 10 per share of Rs 5 each. Also, state-owned oil utilities firms including Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum will turn ex-dividend on the same date.

For FY26, IOC has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, while HPCL has declared a final dividend of Rs 19.25 per share.

RVNL declares Rs 0.71 per share final dividend

Rail Vikas Nigam has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.71 per share of face value Rs 10 for FY26. The stock goes ex-dividend on August 18, and beneficiaries shall receive the said amount within 30 days from the date of declaration, subject to shareholder approval.

NALCO fixes August 24 record date

National Aluminium Company will check its record books on August 24 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 1 per share. The dividend will be paid on each share of Rs 5.

If approved, for FY26, the PSU’s total dividend will amount to Rs 11.50 per share.

What is a record date?

In the context of dividend payout, the record date is the cut-off date set by the company to determine the shareholders eligible for its dividend payout. To be eligible for the dividend payment, a shareholder must appear in the company’s record books on or before this date.