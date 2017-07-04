Videocon Telecom eyes Rs 1,115 cr business from CCTV solutions by 2021

Videocon will provide cloud storage back-up for recordings of these camera at its data centre in Mohali.

Videocon Telecom today ventured into security and surveillance segment with launch of analog and Internet-based CCTV camera, WallCam, from which it expects to generate revenue of Rs 1,115 crore by 2021. “We have licence for pan-India Internet service. Now, we are building solution over broadband services. Security and surveillance is one of the areas that we see have huge potential. We are expecting Rs 175 crore revenue from this segment in the current fiscal and Rs 1,115 crore by 2021 from sales in retail network,” Videocon Telecom CEO Arvind Bali told reporters here.

The company unveiled analog and Internet protocol based closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2.5 lakh a unit. It is looking at a total consolidated revenue of Rs 1,658 crore in the current financial year, which includes Rs 1,358 crore from other segments like broadband, smartphones and other Internet of Things solutions. Videocon will provide cloud storage back-up for recordings of these camera at its data centre in Mohali. “The cloud will protect video recorded by these cameras as the recording will remain unharmed in case there is any local damage. Consumers will get access to see recordings on their mobile. There are only a few established players in this segment. Our telecom technologies will give us edge over others,” Bali asserted.

The company will make the CCTV cameras in India and export the same to Europe. Videocon will initially focus on 11 states in India, including Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana. “We will leverage our existing nationwide network for the new business. To start with, we will strengthen sales and after-sales network across 11 states. In Europe, we have our base in Poland from where we will serve to CIS countries,” Bali said. He said the company is already engaged with some of the government and business bodies to provide security and surveillance solutions. “We will provide after-sales service from about 1,000 centres across the country,” Bali said.

The company will also offer CCTV solution bundled with its broadband services in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. “We will soon expand our fibre and broadband network in Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, where we will bundle CCTV solutions, along with broadband services,” Bali added.