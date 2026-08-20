Southern Railway is adding special weekly services between Thiruvananthapuram North and Velankanni to handle the festival rush, with four trips scheduled across the two directions on select dates in August and September 2026.

The special services-Train Nos.06115 and 06116 are being operated to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season. Importantly for travellers planning their journeys, advance reservations for the special trains have opened at 8 am on August 20, 2026 (Thursday), as per Southern Railway.

“Special Weekly Express Trains between Thiruvananthapuram North and Velankanni,” Southern Railway stated while announcing the services, adding that the trains will run on select dates in August-September to ease the festival rush.

Key highlights:

-Special Trains: 06115 and 06116

-Services: Two trips in each direction

-Route: Thiruvananthapuram North-Velankanni

-Reservation opens: 8 am on August 20, 2026

Train 06115 Thiruvananthapuram North-Velankanni: Dates and timings

Train No.06115 Thiruvananthapuram North-Velankanni Weekly Expresss Special will run on August 29 and September 5, 2026 both Saturdays.

The train will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 7:35 pm and reach Velankanni at 8:40 am the following day.

The service will make two trips during the announced period.

Train 06115: Full station-wise schedule

Passengers boarding the train at intermediate stations can check the scheduled timings here:

Station Time Thiruvananthapuram North 19:35 (Departure) Neyyattinkara 20:14 Kulithurai 20:39 Eraniel 20:53 Nagercoil Town 21:04 Valliyur 21:42 Nanguneri 21:53 Tirunelveli 00:05 Kovilpatti 00:53 Sattur 01:12 Virudunagar 01:33 Madurai 02:10 Dindigul 03:10 Tiruchchirappalli 04:35 Thanjavur 05:38 Tiruvarur 06:40 Nagapattinam 07:30 Velankanni 08:40 (Arrival)

Train 06116 Velankanni-Thiruvananthapuram North: Dates and timings

For the return journey, Train No. 06116 Velankanni-Thiruvananthapuram North Weekly Express Special will run on August 30 and September 6, 2026, both Sundays.

The train will leave Velankanni at 7:30 pm and will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram North at 7:30 am the following day. Two services have been announced in this direction as well.

Station Time Velankanni 19:30 (Departure) Nagapattinam 20:00 Tiruvarur 20:50 Thanjavur 22:08 Tiruchchirappalli 23:25 Dindigul 00:25 Madurai 01:25 Virudunagar 02:10 Sattur 02:30 Kovilpatti 02:50 Tirunelveli 03:45 Nanguneri 04:19 Valliyur 04:29 Nagercoil Town 05:10 Eraniel 05:24 Kulithurai 05:38 Neyyattinkara 06:09 Thiruvananthapuram North 07:30 (Arrival)

Bookings start today

Passengers planning to use these services should note that advance reservations opened at 8 am on August 20, 2026.

Southern Railway has asked passengers to take advantage of the special services and cooperate with the Railways. With two services slated in each direction, the additional trains are aimed specifically at accommodating the increased passenger demand during the festival period.