Passengers travelling during Shravan Mela 2026 have additional rail options on select dates in August, with North Eastern Railway announcing three special trains interlinking Gorakhpur with Asansol and Basukinath and other destinations.

The service include Train Nos. 03565/03566 Basukinath- Gorakhpur-Jasidih,03571/03572 Asansol-Gorakhpur-Asansol and 03569/03570 Basukinath-Gorakhpur-Madhupur. The trains will make two trips on their respective notified dates.

Announcing the services on X, North Eastern Railway stated that the special trains are being operated “for the convenience of devotees and passengers” during Shravan Mela.

Basukinath-Gorakhpur-Jasidih special: Dates and timings

Train No.03565 Basukinath-Gorakhpur Shravan Mela Special has two scheduled trips from Basukinath on August 18 and 25, 2026. After the first trip on August 18, the next service will leave at 10:30 am on August 25 and reach Gorakhpur at 3:30 am the following day.

In the other direction, Train No.03566 Gorakhpur-Jasidih has two scheduled trips from Gorakhpur on August 19 and 26. After the first service departed at 6:10 am on August 19, the next train will leave from Gorakhpur at 6:10 am August 26 and reach Jasidih at 6:45 pm.

Train 03565/03566: Full station-wise schedule

Station 03569 Arrival 03569 Departure 03570 Arrival 03570 Departure Basukinath — 15:05 — — Deoghar 15:50 16:00 — — Madhupur — — 19:30 — Jasidih — 16:10 18:35 18:40 Jhajha 17:40 17:45 18:00 18:05 Jamui 18:13 18:15 16:33 16:35 Kiul 18:36 18:38 15:53 15:55 Lakhisarai 18:42 18:43 15:48 15:49 Ashok Dham 18:47 18:48 15:43 15:44 Mankatha 18:51 18:53 15:38 15:39 Dumri Halt 18:58 18:59 15:33 15:34 Barhiya 19:03 19:05 15:23 15:25 Barauni 20:30 20:40 14:50 15:00 Bachhwara 21:00 21:02 13:53 13:55 Shahpur Patori 21:40 21:42 12:18 12:20 Hajipur 22:40 22:42 11:20 11:25 Sonpur 22:53 22:55 11:08 11:10 Dighwara 23:28 23:30 10:35 10:37 Chhapra 00:45 00:50 09:35 09:45 Siwan 01:55 02:00 08:30 08:35 Bhatni 02:40 02:42 07:52 07:54 Deoria Sadar 03:05 03:10 07:25 07:30 Gorakhpur 04:20 — — 06:30

Asansol-Gorakhpur-Asansol special: Two trips each way

Train No.03571 Asansol-Gorakhpur Shravan Mela Special has two scheduled trips from Asansol on August 18 and 25. After the first service on August 18, the next train. The next train will depart Asansol at 11:30 am on August 25 and reach Gorakhpur at 1:30 am the following day.

Train No.03572 Gorakhpur-Asansol has two scheduled trips from Gorakhpur on August 19 and 26. After the first service departed at 5:15 am on August 19, the next train will leave Gorakhpur at 5:15 am on August 26 and arrive at Asansol at 9 pm.

Train 03571/03572: Full station-wise schedule

As per the official announcement, this service has a total of 22 coaches, consisting of 20 General Second Class/Chair Car coaches and two SLRD coaches.

Train No. Route Departure dates 03565 Basukinath–Gorakhpur August 18 & 25 03566 Gorakhpur–Jasidih August 19 & 26 03571 Asansol–Gorakhpur August 18 & 25 03572 Gorakhpur–Asansol August 19 & 26 03569 Basukinath–Gorakhpur August 17 & 24 03570 Gorakhpur–Madhupur August 18 & 25

Unreserved Basukinath-Gorakhpur-Madhupur special

A third pair of services, Train Nos. 03569/03570, is being run as an unreserved Shravan Mela Special.

Train No.03569 Basukinath-Gorakhpur has two scheduled trips from Basukinath on August 17 and 24.

After the first service on August 17, the next train will leave Basukinath at 3:05 pm on August 24 and reach Gorakhpur at 4:20 am the following day.

Train No. 03570 Gorakhpur-Madhupur has two scheduled trips from Gorakhpur on August 18 and 25. After the first service on August 18, the next train will leave Gorakhpur at 6:30 am August 25 and reach Madhupur at 7:30 pm.

Train 03569/03570: Full station-wise schedule

The three pairs of special trains cover stations across Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, offering additional connectivity for devotees and other passengers during the Shravan Mela period.