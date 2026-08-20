Shravan Mela 2026: Special trains to connect Gorakhpur with Basukinath, Asansol; check schedule
North Eastern Railway introduces three special trains connecting Gorakhpur, Basukinath, Asansol, and Madhupur during Shravan Mela 2026, providing extra travel options in August for devotees and passengers.
Passengers travelling during Shravan Mela 2026 have additional rail options on select dates in August, with North Eastern Railway announcing three special trains interlinking Gorakhpur with Asansol and Basukinath and other destinations.
The service include Train Nos. 03565/03566 Basukinath- Gorakhpur-Jasidih,03571/03572 Asansol-Gorakhpur-Asansol and 03569/03570 Basukinath-Gorakhpur-Madhupur. The trains will make two trips on their respective notified dates.
Announcing the services on X, North Eastern Railway stated that the special trains are being operated “for the convenience of devotees and passengers” during Shravan Mela.
Basukinath-Gorakhpur-Jasidih special: Dates and timings
Train No.03565 Basukinath-Gorakhpur Shravan Mela Special has two scheduled trips from Basukinath on August 18 and 25, 2026. After the first trip on August 18, the next service will leave at 10:30 am on August 25 and reach Gorakhpur at 3:30 am the following day.
In the other direction, Train No.03566 Gorakhpur-Jasidih has two scheduled trips from Gorakhpur on August 19 and 26. After the first service departed at 6:10 am on August 19, the next train will leave from Gorakhpur at 6:10 am August 26 and reach Jasidih at 6:45 pm.
Train 03565/03566: Full station-wise schedule
Station
03569 Arrival
03569 Departure
03570 Arrival
03570 Departure
Basukinath
—
15:05
—
—
Deoghar
15:50
16:00
—
—
Madhupur
—
—
19:30
—
Jasidih
—
16:10
18:35
18:40
Jhajha
17:40
17:45
18:00
18:05
Jamui
18:13
18:15
16:33
16:35
Kiul
18:36
18:38
15:53
15:55
Lakhisarai
18:42
18:43
15:48
15:49
Ashok Dham
18:47
18:48
15:43
15:44
Mankatha
18:51
18:53
15:38
15:39
Dumri Halt
18:58
18:59
15:33
15:34
Barhiya
19:03
19:05
15:23
15:25
Barauni
20:30
20:40
14:50
15:00
Bachhwara
21:00
21:02
13:53
13:55
Shahpur Patori
21:40
21:42
12:18
12:20
Hajipur
22:40
22:42
11:20
11:25
Sonpur
22:53
22:55
11:08
11:10
Dighwara
23:28
23:30
10:35
10:37
Chhapra
00:45
00:50
09:35
09:45
Siwan
01:55
02:00
08:30
08:35
Bhatni
02:40
02:42
07:52
07:54
Deoria Sadar
03:05
03:10
07:25
07:30
Gorakhpur
04:20
—
—
06:30
Asansol-Gorakhpur-Asansol special: Two trips each way
Train No.03571 Asansol-Gorakhpur Shravan Mela Special has two scheduled trips from Asansol on August 18 and 25. After the first service on August 18, the next train. The next train will depart Asansol at 11:30 am on August 25 and reach Gorakhpur at 1:30 am the following day.
Train No.03572 Gorakhpur-Asansol has two scheduled trips from Gorakhpur on August 19 and 26. After the first service departed at 5:15 am on August 19, the next train will leave Gorakhpur at 5:15 am on August 26 and arrive at Asansol at 9 pm.
Train 03571/03572: Full station-wise schedule
As per the official announcement, this service has a total of 22 coaches, consisting of 20 General Second Class/Chair Car coaches and two SLRD coaches.
Train No.
Route
Departure dates
03565
Basukinath–Gorakhpur
August 18 & 25
03566
Gorakhpur–Jasidih
August 19 & 26
03571
Asansol–Gorakhpur
August 18 & 25
03572
Gorakhpur–Asansol
August 19 & 26
03569
Basukinath–Gorakhpur
August 17 & 24
03570
Gorakhpur–Madhupur
August 18 & 25
Unreserved Basukinath-Gorakhpur-Madhupur special
A third pair of services, Train Nos. 03569/03570, is being run as an unreserved Shravan Mela Special.
Train No.03569 Basukinath-Gorakhpur has two scheduled trips from Basukinath on August 17 and 24.
After the first service on August 17, the next train will leave Basukinath at 3:05 pm on August 24 and reach Gorakhpur at 4:20 am the following day.
Train No. 03570 Gorakhpur-Madhupur has two scheduled trips from Gorakhpur on August 18 and 25. After the first service on August 18, the next train will leave Gorakhpur at 6:30 am August 25 and reach Madhupur at 7:30 pm.
Train 03569/03570: Full station-wise schedule
The three pairs of special trains cover stations across Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, offering additional connectivity for devotees and other passengers during the Shravan Mela period.