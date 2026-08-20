Telangana has laid out a clean energy roadmap that aims to transform the state into a major manufacturing and deployment hub for renewable technologies, with solar power at the core.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government plans to expand solar capacity to 20,000 MW by 2030 and over 26,000 MW by 2035, while simultaneously building storage, green hydrogen and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure to support a low-carbon economy.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day India Energy Summit & Expo 2026 in Hyderabad, Bhatti Vikramarka said the state has designed plans to meet rapidly growing power demand while ensuring environmental sustainability.

“As part of this, the state government aims to expand solar power capacity to 20,000 MW by 2030 and over 26,000 MW by 2035,” he said, signalling a clear long-term trajectory for solar additions.

Telangana is a young and rapidly growing state with a clear vision to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047. We are building the foundation for Telangana’s next economy by expanding manufacturing, fostering new industries, and positioning Hyderabad as a global destination for… pic.twitter.com/AcKJ67yEfO — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) August 18, 2026

Storage backbone: 3,800 MW by 2030 and 8,000 MW by 2035

Recognising that high solar penetration needs firming, the Telangana government is pairing its solar push with a major storage build-out. Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the importance of energy storage for renewable energy integration, saying the state plans to achieve 3,800 MW of storage capacity by 2030 and 8,000 MW by 2035 through a mix of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and pumped storage projects.

This storage target is critical for:

Smoothing out solar’s daytime peaks and evening ramps.

Enabling higher renewable shares in the grid without compromising reliability.

Supporting future green hydrogen and EV charging loads that require stable, clean power.

Why this matters for India’s clean energy trajectory

Telangana’s clean energy plan aligns with India’s broader goals for renewable energy, green hydrogen and lower carbon emissions, while also placing a strong focus on manufacturing and digital infrastructure. It also aims to build a wider green ecosystem covering green hydrogen and electric vehicles, creating a more integrated clean-energy and technology economy.

From consumer to manufacturer: Clean energy tech hub

Beyond deployment, Telangana wants to be a global manufacturing base for clean energy technologies. Bhatti Vikramarka said he envisioned making the state “not just a consumer of clean energy, but a major global manufacturing hub for clean energy technologies.”

To attract manufacturers of solar modules, wind components, battery cells and packs, and related equipment, the state has announced a package of incentives:

Capital support for setting up manufacturing units.

SGST reimbursement to reduce the tax burden on inputs and outputs.

Electricity duty exemptions to lower operating costs.

Fast-track approvals through TG-iPASS, the state’s single-window clearance system.

Digital grid, AI data centres and a 100 MW renewable plant

Telangana is also leveraging its IT and AI strengths to re-imagine the power system.

Bhatti Vikramarka said Hyderabad’s capabilities in IT and AI are being used to transform the future power grid into a digital network, with smarter forecasting, demand response and asset management.

In a move that directly links clean energy with digital infrastructure, the state is planning a dedicated 100 MW renewable energy plant to support an AI data centre in the ‘Bharat Future City’ being developed on Hyderabad’s outskirts. This aligns with global trends where hyperscalers and AI firms seek dedicated renewable capacity to meet sustainability goals and ensure long-term power cost stability.

Inaugurated the India Energy Summit & Expo 2026 at HITEX, Hyderabad.

Our vision is to transform Telangana into a global clean energy manufacturing hub, not just a consumer of clean energy.

We extend a warm invitation to investors, innovators, scientists, and CEOs to partner… pic.twitter.com/7ynJOJUDCn — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) August 18, 2026

Green hydrogen and EV charging: Parallel pillars

Alongside solar and storage, Telangana has set ambitious targets for green hydrogen and EV infrastructure:

Producing 400,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

Establishing 12,000 EV charging stations by 2035.

The green hydrogen target implies large-scale electrolyser deployments, likely co-located with solar and possibly wind projects to ensure low-cost, round-the-clock renewable power. This can feed into emerging sectors such as green steel, fertilisers, and heavy transport, areas where India’s national green hydrogen mission is also focusing.

The EV charging target, meanwhile, supports the state’s broader electromobility push, covering two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses and potentially commercial fleets.

Bhatti Vikramarka stressed that energy transformation is only possible through strong government–private partnerships, urging industrialists to join hands with the state government in this journey. “Observing that energy transformation is only possible through strong government-private partnerships, he urged industrialists to join hands with the state government in this journey,” according to the Telangana government official release.