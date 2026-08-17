Visakhapatnam Airport has ended its scheduled commercial flight operations ahead of the opening of the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

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The last scheduled commercial service from Visakhapatnam Airport, also known as INS Dega, was IndiGo flight 6E 2018 to Delhi, which departed at 10.45 pm on Sunday.

“Visakhapatnam Airport has reached an important milestone with the conclusion of its scheduled commercial operations, and we sincerely acknowledge the contribution of every employee, stakeholder and partner who supported the airport’s operations and passenger services over the years,” Visakhapatnam Airport Director N Purushottam said in a press release.

Visakhapatnam airport’s scheduled operations end

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s notification, scheduled commercial flights at the Visakhapatnam Civil Enclave will cease with the start of operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram at 12.01 am on August 17.

The IATA airport code ‘VTZ’ will also move from Visakhapatnam Airport to the Bhogapuram airport from August 17.

While scheduled passenger services will shift to the new airport, non-scheduled commercial operations may continue from the Visakhapatnam Civil Enclave. However, details regarding these services have not yet been specified.

Purushottam said Visakhapatnam Airport had played an important role in connecting the city and Andhra Pradesh with major domestic destinations and had supported passengers, businesses, tourists and the regional economy for several decades.

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Over the years, the airport expanded its infrastructure and passenger facilities as traffic increased. These upgrades included terminal expansion, additional aircraft parking capacity, enhanced security arrangements and improved passenger amenities.

The airport also introduced services such as DigiYatra, along with accessibility initiatives and sustainability measures.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) thanked the Central Industrial Security Force, airlines, ground-handling agencies, regulatory authorities, concessionaires and other partners for supporting the airport’s safe and efficient operations.

The AAI also acknowledged the role of the Indian Navy in facilitating civil aviation services at the Civil Enclave. Its coordination will continue to be important as non-scheduled commercial operations remain possible at the airport.

With scheduled flights moving to Bhogapuram, the shift marks a new phase for aviation connectivity in Andhra Pradesh. The AAI said continued coordination among stakeholders would be important for maintaining seamless connectivity, supporting regional development and facilitating the growth of aviation through the new airport.