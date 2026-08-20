The Ministry of Railways has approved a plan to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains to 100 kmph on the 111-km new Broad Gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal under Northern Railway’s Jammu Division, according to ANI.

According to Northern Railway, trains currently are allowed to run at speed of 85 kmph on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Sangaldan section and 75 kmph on the Sangaldan-Banihal section. The proposed increase follows compliance with the prescribed safety conditions required before raising the speed limit.

Katra-Banihal train speed set to increase

The proposed speed enhancement is expected to reduce travel time between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal and provide passengers with faster and more comfortable rail connectivity.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu Uchit Singhal said the move would strengthen connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir and support tourism and economic activity in the region.

“The increase in speed will not only reduce travel time, but will also strengthen the connectivity of Jammu-Kashmir. Passengers will get faster, safer and more comfortable travel facilities. This will also boost tourism, trade and economic activities in the region. Railways remains continuously committed to the safety and convenience of passengers,” said Singhal, reported ANI.

Faster rail connectivity to support J&K tourism, trade

Once implemented, the higher permissible speed is expected to improve journey times on the Katra-Banihal section while strengthening rail connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir. The improvement could also facilitate the movement of tourists, passengers and goods across the region.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts by Indian Railways to improve connectivity and travel infrastructure across the country.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, virtually inaugurated the gauge-converted Kailaras-Sabalgarh-Birpur rail section in Madhya Pradesh and flagged off the extension of the Gwalior-Kailaras train service up to Birpur.

The extension will provide direct rail connectivity between Birpur, Vijaypur and Sabalgarh with Gwalior, offering more affordable and convenient travel options, particularly for people living in rural and tribal areas.

The new rail link is expected to improve access to Gwalior for education, healthcare and employment opportunities, while also supporting local trade and economic activity.