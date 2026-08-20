The National Highway-707A (Kempty-Yamunapul) in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district has been completely washed away beyond Dimta Bend following heavy rainfall, officials said on Thursday, reported ANI.

Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Brijesh Bhatt said the highway has been shut between Dimta Bend and Jeevan Ashram after the road was washed away. Traffic is being diverted via Mussoorie Bend towards Vikasnagar as authorities deal with the disruption.

NH-07 blocked near Devprayag amid debris

The rainfall has also disrupted traffic on other roads in the region. “Meanwhile, NH-07 has been blocked near Devprayag on the Rishikesh-Kirtinagar route due to debris, while eight Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads and seven Public Works Department (PWD) roads have also been closed following debris accumulation,” he said, reported ANI.

The road closures come amid persistent monsoon rainfall across the hilly areas of the Garhwal division. The administration remains on alert as heavy showers have affected road connectivity and raised the risk of further disruptions.

Several major rivers in the region have also recorded a rise in water levels. Authorities have directed officials to make regular public announcements and keep residents informed about weather and local conditions.

Char Dham pilgrims advised to follow safety measures

People have been advised to stay away from riverbanks and avoid risky activities near water bodies. Officials said water levels have risen in rivers in Dehradun, including the Tamsa, Tons and Asan, while the Rispana River is also flowing due to heavy rainfall in the upper reaches.

Some areas have recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall in a day, according to officials. The persistent showers have heightened concerns over damage to roads and other infrastructure, with authorities monitoring vulnerable locations.

Char Dham Yatra pilgrims have been asked to follow official safety advisories and remain at designated safe locations if their movement is restricted because of adverse weather or road damage.

The administration has also made arrangements to accommodate pilgrims if their journey is temporarily halted due to rainfall, road closures or damage to other infrastructure.