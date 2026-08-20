Rail passengers travelling through Valsad on August 22 should check their train status before moving out, with infrastructure work at Valsad railway station set to impact a number of services. Western Railways has announced full cancellations, short termination or origination , regulations, delays and rescheduling of trains.

According to a passenger alert announced by Western Railway, 31 trains feature in the list of affected services. The railway has advised travellers to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest train details before travelling.

Travelling on August 22? Here’s what to expect

-31 trains listed as affected.

-14 trains to be delayed.

-8 trains to be short-terminated or short-originated.

-6 trains to be regulated.

-2 trains to be fully cancelled.

-1 train to be rescheduled.

Two trains are to be fully cancelled

Passengers who have booked on two services will need to take note of complete cancellations.

Train No.19056 Udhna-Bandra Terminus Intercity Express and Train No. 20995 Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be fully cancelled.

Eight trains to be short-terminated or short-originated

Infrastructure work at Valsad will also result in partial cancellation of eight services.

Train No. 12930 Vadodara-Valsad Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Bilimora and remain cancelled between Bilimora and Valsad.

Train No.19012 Dahod-Valsad Passenger will be short-terminated at Udhna, with the service remaining cancelled between Udhna and Valsad.

Train No.20960 Vadnagar-Valsad Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Navsari and remain cancelled between Navsari and Valsad.

Train No. 59023 Mumbai Central-Valsad Passenger will be short-terminated at Pardi, with the service remaining cancelled between Pardi and Valsad.

Train No. 19051 Valsad-Muzzaffarpur Express will be short-terminated from Bhestan, with the service remaining cancelled between Bhestan and Valsad.

Train No. 59046 Valsad-Virar Passenger will be short-originated from Udvada and remain cancelled between Valsad and Udvada.

Train No. 04119 Subedarganj-Valsad Special will be short-terminated at Udhna and remain cancelled between Udhna and Valsad.

Train No. 19011 Valsad-Dahod Express will be short-originated from Bilimora and remain cancelled between Valsad and Bilimora.

14 trains to face delays

Western Railway has mentioned that 14 services will be delayed, with the disruption ranging from 15 minutes to one hour.

Train No. Train name Impact 22718 Secunderabad-Rajkot Superfast Express Delayed by 40 minutes 22956 Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Superfast Express Delayed by 20 minutes 19578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express Delayed by 50 minutes 22966 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express Delayed by 50 minutes 12479 Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus Suryanagari Superfast Express Delayed by 55 minutes 19418 Ahmedabad-Borivali Express Delayed by 1 hour 12489 Shri Ganganagar-Dadar Superfast Express Delayed by 30 minutes 20495 Jodhpur-Hadapsar Superfast Express Delayed by 45 minutes 22194 Gwalior-Daund Superfast Express Delayed by 30 minutes 20908 Bhuj-Dadar Sayaji Nagri Express Delayed by 15 minutes 12996 Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express Delayed by 15 minutes 21902 Barmer-Bandra Terminus Humsafar Superfast Express Delayed by 20 minutes 12284 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Duronto Express Delayed by 20 minutes 12926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim Express Delayed by 20 minutes

Six trains to be regulated

Six services will be regulated for durations ranging from 10 minutes to two hours and 30 minutes.

Train No. Train name Impact 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express Regulated by 1 hour 15 minutes 22476 Coimbatore-Hisar AC Superfast Express Regulated by 10 minutes 22210 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central Duronto Express Regulated by 2 hours 30 minutes 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express Regulated by 2 hours 15 minutes 20668 Khajuraho (Lajipur)-Yesvantpur Superfast Express Regulated by 2 hours 19016 Porbandar-Dadar Saurashtra Express Regulated by 45 minutes

Jaisalmer-Bandra train scheduled

One service will have its schedule changed because of the infrastructure work.

Train No.22932 Jaisalmer-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be rescheduled by two hours, as per the official update shared by Western Railways.

Check train status before travelling

Western Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest train information before travelling, as services will be affected.

Passengers can check detailed and updated train information through the official Indian Railways enquiry portal before heading for their journey.