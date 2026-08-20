More cargo operators are expected to shift their operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by next month as the availability of ad-hoc slots at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) tightens.

Slot Constraints

Airport operator aims to shift the entire dedicated freighter ops from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai Airport by August 26, FE can confirm. Sources said Adani Airport Holdings, which operates CSMIA, has started denying slots to some ad-hoc cargo operators for services from late August. The move is expected to accelerate the migration of freighter operators to NMIA, which is positioning itself as an alternative cargo gateway for the Mumbai region.

Sources tell FE that the deadline for August 26 is too ambitious and there will be some carriers who will need more time to shift their operations.

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Several ad-hoc cargo carriers, including YTO Cargo Airlines, Suparna Airlines and Challenge Group, currently operate services to Mumbai. These operators are expected to be among those that could shift their freighter operations to NMIA as slot availability at CSMIA comes under pressure.

At present, Hong Kong Cargo and AfCOM Cargo have started scheduled international cargo flights from NMIA. The development comes as the airport seeks to build scale in cargo operations following the commencement of international freighter services. Also, CSMIA Mumbai airport has some readjustments of parking bays and taxiways planned which would need cargo ops to be shifted atleast for now.



Also, NMIA recently handled its first scheduled international freighter service, strengthening its pitch to cargo operators looking for additional capacity in the Mumbai region.

However, major international cargo carriers that rely on passenger aircraft belly capacity remain hesitant to shift operations to NMIA. Emirates SkyCargo, Singapore Airlines Cargo, Cathay Cargo and Lufthansa Cargo are understood to be among carriers that often transfer cargo from dedicated freighters to belly cargo ops of their passenger aircraft through CSMIA.

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The absence of their respective passenger flights at NMIA remains a key constraint. Unlike dedicated freighter operators, these carriers depend significantly on the ability to move cargo in the belly holds of passenger aircraft. Shifting their freighter operations without corresponding passenger services could limit their ability to offer customers the same network and flexibility from Mumbai.

Other dedicated freighter operators, including Azerbaijan-based Silk Way West Airlines and FedEx, are also yet to finalise plans to move operations to NMIA, sources said.

The developments highlight the contrasting pace at which cargo traffic is expected to migrate from CSMIA to NMIA. While ad-hoc freighter operators may have greater flexibility in shifting services, carriers with integrated passenger-cargo networks are likely to wait until NMIA develops a broader passenger network.

Industry sources expect slot availability at CSMIA and the expansion of cargo infrastructure at NMIA to remain key factors determining the pace of migration over the coming months.