India’s semiconductor push is now moving from policy announcements to visible factory floors, and the central government is using the upcoming ‘SEMICON India 2026′ event to showcase both progress and ambition. According to the release of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the fifth edition of SEMICON India, themed ‘Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem’, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2026 at Yashobhoomi-India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi.

This event is being positioned as the country’s biggest gathering of chipmakers, equipment suppliers, designers, investors and also policymakers after PM Modi signalled the next phase of chip push as domestic production gains momentum in India.

Chips at the core of electronics, healthcare and mobility

“India is expected to see five to eight new semiconductor plants in the coming time,” the PM said on Independence Day speech, highlighting the government’s push to build domestic chip manufacturing capacity and strengthen India’s self-reliance.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on August 15, PM Modi said three major semiconductor plants have already been established and begun exporting production. He noted that semiconductors are now critical to sectors ranging from electronics and medical equipment to transportation.

“Bharat has begun establishing its own semiconductor manufacturing capacity,” Modi said, describing the expansion of domestic chip production as a great highway towards building a developed India.

What is the scale, scope and key highlights of SEMICON India 2026?

The semiconductor event, jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), MeitY and SEMI, the global industry association, will run from 17–19 September 2026. It is designed to be both a policy platform and a business marketplace.

Key features and highlights include:

500+ exhibitors representing the complete global semiconductor and electronics ecosystem

240+ international companies participating

150+ internationally renowned speakers

Delegations from 40+ countries

15,000+ square metres of exhibition space

6 country pavilions and 10 state government pavilions

A dedicated startup pavilion, innovation showcase, startup pitch competition and student hackathon

A workforce development pavilion and a special session on women empowerment & leadership

The conference will run multiple tracks, including Manufacturing & Technology, AI & Digital Transformation, Supply Chain, Chemicals/Gases/Materials, Policy & Government Programs, Sustainability & ESG, Product Creation & Design, Startups & Innovation, Talent & Skilling, India Brands & Market Development, and Leadership & Strategic Forums. There will also be six international country roundtables and a special session on “Stronger Together: Industry Associations Collaborating for India’s Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Growth”.

The SEMICON event is meant to signal that India is no longer just talking about chips, but is building a full value chain from design to systems, MeitY release said.

What is the on-ground progress: 3 plants running, five to six new plants by year-end

At the press conference announcing the event, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan gave a status update on the semiconductor projects approved under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 1.0). He said three major semiconductor projects have already entered commercial production.

“The Prime Minister inaugurated the first of those on February 28, followed by two more later, and there is a likelihood that more will be inaugurated before the end of 2026,” Krishnan said. He added, “We should touch about five or six before the end of this calendar year.”

#WATCH | Delhi: S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, says, "As you are aware, for the third year in a row, we are hosting Semicon India. It is one of the eight events that SEMI, which is an international semiconductor organisation, hosts across the world…The dates of the event are… pic.twitter.com/EIJ0dXqmsi — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

Twelve projects were approved under SEMICON 1.0, aimed at building a robust and resilient semiconductor ecosystem. The fact that three are already producing commercially, with more expected to follow soon, is being presented as proof that India’s semiconductor policy is translating into real capacity.

Krishnan further stated that the commercialisation of these projects would demonstrate the “actual on-ground success” of ISM 1.0 and strengthen India’s credibility as a destination for the global semiconductor industry.

Why SEMICON India 2026 matters for India’s chip ambitions

SEMICON India is shaping up as more than an annual industry conference, serving as a platform for India to demonstrate progress in its semiconductor ambitions and deepen its position in the global chip ecosystem. With multiple exhibitors, various international companies and delegations from more than 40 countries, the event is expected to bring together semiconductor manufacturers, equipment and materials suppliers, design companies, investors, policymakers and talent-development institutions.

MeitY Secretary added that beyond showcasing projects that have already moved towards production, the event is likely to function as a deal-making and technology-partnership hub while strengthening industry-academia collaboration on skills and workforce development. The semiconductor event is also expected to signal the next phase of India’s strategy, with SEMICON 2.0 looking to broaden support beyond fabrication plants and build capabilities across the entire value chain.

SEMICON 2.0: Widening the bet across the value chain

Alongside the project updates, MeitY Secretary Krishnan highlighted the Union Cabinet’s approval of the next phase of the semiconductor programme, ISM 2.0. While the detailed operational guidelines are still being rolled out, the government has indicated that SEMICON 2.0 will rest on six major pillars covering:

Chip design and innovation

Manufacturing (front-end and back-end)

Advanced packaging and testing

Equipment and materials

Research and development

Talent and skilling

He said the government will support research and development, promote the shift towards more advanced technologies and encourage growth in niche areas such as silicon photonics and power semiconductors. This marks a shift from a narrow focus on large fabrication plants to a broader “silicon to systems” approach that includes design, specialty chips, packaging and the entire supply chain.

The government is already supporting research, innovation and design by providing state-of-the-art design tools to more than 332 academic institutes and 105 start-ups. In addition, 24 start-ups have been approved under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, enabling Indian innovators to work on critical applications.

Talent as a strategic priority: Building a manufacturing workforce

A recurring theme in the briefing was human capital. Krishnan also noted that while India has a substantial presence in semiconductor design, there is still a need to strengthen the manufacturing workforce.

“We have repeatedly made this point that while we have a substantial presence in the design workforce, almost 20 per cent in the manufacturing workforce, there is still work to be done, and once we start training people for manufacturing of semiconductors, then it will be relevant not just for India but for other countries of the world as well,” he said.

Under SEMICON 2.0, talent development is expected to be a key pillar, with large-scale training programmes for fab technicians, equipment engineers and packaging specialists. The idea is not only to meet India’s own needs but also to position the country as a global supplier of skilled semiconductor manpower.

Massive market opportunity in India

Krishnan also outlined the scale of the opportunity. He said global semiconductor demand is expected to increase from around $1 trillion to $2 trillion, while India’s semiconductor requirement is also expected to grow from around $100 billion to $200 billion.

“SEMICON India 2026 is an opportunity to bring together representatives from countries and companies across the world, Indian companies that have been approved to set up manufacturing in India, and companies exploring opportunities in the country,” said Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO, ISM. He added that the event will also bring together leaders and policymakers from the Central and State Government, along with supply-chain partners looking to support semiconductor design and manufacturing in India.

With the government building an expanding pipeline of semiconductor projects, Krishnan said the market would present significant opportunities for global companies and expressed hope that the event would facilitate greater industry partnerships and investment.

Global industry leaders show confidence in India’s ambition to build full-stack SEMICON ecosystem

Ajit Manocha, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SEMI, said, “SEMI has empowered the rise of semiconductor hubs around the world for more than five decades, and India is well positioned to thrive with its blend of speed, ambition, talent and long-term vision.”

He added, “Through SEMICON India 2026, SEMI brings the collective strength of its global network to India’s journey. India’s opportunity is not simply to join the global supply chain, but to become integral to it. That is the ambition SEMICON India 2026 exists to accelerate.”

Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India and IESA, said the event reflects India’s evolution towards creating a comprehensive and globally competitive semiconductor value chain.

“The remarkable global and Indian corporate interest in this year’s event is a testament to the confidence that industry leaders place in India’s semiconductor journey,” he said.

Chandak highlighted a new “Sand to Silicon to Systems” Value Chain Experience at the event, which is meant to showcase how India is progressing from building credibility to demonstrating capability across the entire semiconductor ecosystem.