Public sector companies have dominated Google searches in the last 30 days, as most of the state-run firms delivered healthy Q1 earnings and also announced dividend payouts. Major Maharatna PSUs like Coal India, GAIL, and Power Finance Corporation are set to turn ex-dividend soon.

Navratna PSUs like NALCO and NBCC (India) are also set to check their record books this month. In case you don’t want to miss out on the dividend payouts of these trending PSU stocks, here are all the details you need to know

Coal India goes ex-dividend on September 4

The coal mining company has fixed the record date of September 4 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 5.25 per share of face value Rs 10.

If approved at its annual general meeting, which is scheduled for August 31, then beneficiaries shall receive the payout within 30 days from the date of declaration. With this addition, Coal India’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 26.50 per share, representing 265% of face value.

GAIL proposes Rs 0.50 per share final dividend

The state-run energy firm has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, for which its stock goes ex-dividend on September 2. This means that to qualify for the dividend payout, you need to own GAIL’s shares on or before this date.

However, the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at its ensuing AGM, scheduled for August 27. Under the Companies Act, 2013, if approved at the AGM, beneficiaries will receive the payment within 30 days from the date of declaration.

NALCO turns ex-dividend on August 24

National Aluminum Company has fixed the record date of August 24 to determine the shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 1 per share of Rs 5. The company will hold its AGM on August 31, after which the payout will be finalised.

However, if approved, the Navratna PSUs’ total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 11.50 per share.

NBCC (India) record date August 28

Another Navratna PSU, which is set to turn ex-dividend this month, NBCC (India) has fixed the record date of August 28 for its final dividend payout of Rs 0.46 per share of Rs 1 each.

However, the payout is subject to shareholder approval at its ensuing AGM, which will be held on September 11. If approved, its total dividend payout for FY26 will stand at Rs 0.94 per share.

PFC recommends Rs 3.90 per share interim dividend

For FY27, Power Finance Corporation has announced its first interim dividend of Rs 3.90 per share of Rs 10 each. The record date for the same has been set for August 27, and beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before September 6.

In FY26, the Maharatna PSU paid a total of Rs 18.55 per share in dividends.

What is record date?

A record date is the cut-off date set by a company to determine shareholder eligibility for its various corporate actions, like dividend payout, share buyback, stock split, rights issue, and so on.