If you are getting serious about personal fitness and a smartwatch is one of the investments you are eager to make without splurging a fortune, where should you look? Hence, we decided to explore this common concern among fitness enthusiasts seeking to invest in a smartwatch that does fitness monitoring without burning a hole in your wallet.

Over the last few years, the personal wearable fitness segment has changed drastically. Consumers are now eager to spend more on truly smart wearables that do more than just basic step and calorie tracking. With smart AI algorithms in the mix, your smartwatch now becomes a crucial data point for health apps to provide crucial insights and keep an eye on your vitals.

However, the most capable smartwatches, like the Apple Watch Series 11 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, command a premium. These gadgets may not be within reach for everyone, but luckily, there’s a more accessible tier of smartwatches available on the shelves, promising 70 per cent of the experience at a much lower price.

Hence, if you have up to Rs 30,000 to spend on a smartwatch, there are some great entry-level smartwatches available, like the Apple Watch SE for iPhone users, or the Garmin Forerunner 55 for all kinds of users. Note that these watches skip certain features, like Blood Pressure monitoring, to keep the price palatable.

Apple Watch SE

Price: Rs 25,900

The Apple Watch SE remains the gold standard for daily usability if you own an iPhone. It delivers a full smartwatch experience powered by the latest version of watchOS, meaning that you get fluid app support, effortless notification handling, quick text replies, and seamless Bluetooth call quality directly from your wrist. It also integrates natively with Apple Wallet, Apple Music, and Siri for reliable voice-controlled tasks.

Fitness and health: While it omits high-end sensors like ECG and blood oxygen monitoring to keep the price down, its core tracking is exceptionally accurate. The multi-sport workout mode tracks everything from indoor cycling to open-water swimming, complete with personalised Heart Rate Zones and custom interval workouts. It also features top-tier safety capabilities, including automatic Fall Detection and Crash Detection.

The only drawback is its 18-hour battery life, which requires a daily charging routine. It is, however,a good entry point into smart fitness tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Price: Rs 26,999 (frequently discounted near Rs 24,999 during festive sales)

A year after its launch, the Galaxy Watch 8 is crucially the best deal you can get on a fitness smartwatch, since you get all the major health monitoring tricks for a much lower price. Operating on Google’s Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 8 offers the most complete smartwatch ecosystem available for Android users. You get turn-by-turn navigation via Google Maps, seamless contactless payments, on-wrist Gemini AI voice assistant responses, and a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen interface. It acts as a direct extension of your phone with full notification management and app downloads via the Google Play Store.

Fitness and health: Samsung’s BioActive Sensor gives this watch a distinct edge in holistic health tracking. Beyond classic multi-sport workout logging and built-in GPS, it offers advanced Body Composition analysis (BIA) to measure body fat percentage and skeletal muscle mass. You also get detailed sleep coaching, continuous heart rate monitoring, and tailored personalised HR zones. You can expect an all-day battery life depending on display settings and GPS usage.

If you use an Android phone, the Galaxy Watch 8 is right now a great deal for fitness people on a budget.

Garmin Forerunner 55

Price: Rs 17,690

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is built for purpose over smart shenanigans. This one keeps smart features strictly functional, such as mirroring phone notifications, music playback on your phone, and basic safety alerts through LiveTrack. Unlike the other options mentioned here, it trades flashy colour apps and voice calling for standard physical navigation buttons—a major advantage for athletes working out with sweaty hands or in heavy rain. Its transflective display stays visible in direct sunlight, and the battery easily lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.

Fitness and health: Unlike the others, this is a dedicated sports watch designed for serious runners and endurance enthusiasts. It houses a high-precision standalone GPS alongside signature training features like PacePro (which offers GPS-based pace guidance for selected courses), Daily Suggested Workouts, VO2 Max estimates, and a Recovery Advisor that tells you exactly how many hours to rest between hard sessions. This is more for a workout buddy on your wrist as opposed to a full-blown fitness watch.

Fitbit Sense 2

Price: Rs 24,999

Bridging the gap between a light smartwatch and a dedicated health band, the Fitbit Sense 2 covers all the modern basics. It features Google Maps navigation for wrist-based directions, Google Wallet for quick payments, Bluetooth call notifications, and built-in Amazon Alexa support for fast voice commands. However, it’s not as feature-loaded as the Pixel Watch 5. Hence, you don’t get Gemini or any of the fancy new AI features here.

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Fitness and health: The Fitbit Sense 2 excels in holistic wellness, stress detection, and heart health monitoring. It features a continuous Body Response sensor (cEDA) to monitor real-time physical indicators of stress, alongside an ECG app to detect irregular heart rhythms (AFib), blood oxygen (SpO2) sensors, and skin temperature variation tracking.

On the workout side, it tracks over 40 activity types with built-in GPS and compiles your overall effort into a Daily Readiness Score. Since it claims up to a 6-day battery life, it is a powerful tool for round-the-clock sleep and stress analysis.