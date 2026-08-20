Gujarat is actively positioning itself as India’s leading destination for semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and data center infrastructure. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel leveraged a high-profile visit to the United States to secure strategic partnerships with global technology leaders.

On the third day of a delegation trip tied to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, CM Patel held a series of one-on-one meetings in San Francisco and the Silicon Valley area with executives from major technology companies and organisations, including Micron, Google, Perplexity AI, Analog Devices, TDK Ventures, Applied Materials, Modutek, Zscaler, and the Wadhwani Foundation. Conversations focused on foreign direct investment, research and development (R&D), skill development, and cybersecurity.

Visited the Google campus on Day 3 of our official US visit and held wide-ranging discussions with Vice President Shri Chandu Thota and senior executives. Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a digitally empowered and AI-driven India,… pic.twitter.com/M3yGKgd0G8 — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026

Semiconductors: From Sanand to a Full Value-Chain Ecosystem

Semiconductors served as the central theme of the delegation’s visit. Gujarat aims to move beyond assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) into a comprehensive semiconductor value chain encompassing IC design, wafer fabrication support, advanced materials, and specialized manufacturing equipment.

Micron: Fast-Tracking Sanand Operations

Micron Technology Chairman and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra thanked CM Patel for the Gujarat government’s swift approval of 20 acres of additional land for the company’s Sanand facility within a single day. Mehrotra praised the state’s proactive approach to enabling commercial production as quickly as possible.

CM Patel recalled the milestone inauguration of Micron’s semiconductor testing and packaging facility in Sanand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that Sanand and the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) are rapidly emerging as pivotal semiconductor hubs under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

The discussions emphasised Gujarat’s commitment to ensuring that as anchor fabrication plants (fabs) and ATMP units come online, the broader supporting ecosystem—utilities, logistics, specialty chemical supply chains, and a trained workforce—scales simultaneously.

Analog Devices, Modutek, and Applied Materials: Deepening the Fab Ecosystem

In a meeting with the Executive Vice President of Analog Devices, discussions centered on the critical infrastructure required for wafer fabrication, including uninterrupted power, highly stable industrial conditions, and world-class manufacturing standards. Analog Devices, which currently employs over 300 engineering professionals in Gujarat in collaboration with Tata Electronics, reaffirmed its commitment to technology investment and innovation in India.

CM Patel also met with Vineet Shrivastava, CEO of Modutek Corporation, to discuss establishing advanced manufacturing support, equipment servicing, and R&D facilities within the state. Modutek explored land requirements and ready-built industrial sheds at Sanand, alongside potential R&D collaborations through GIFT City. The state government assured full institutional support and swift clearances.

In talks with Dr Om Nalamasu, CTO of Applied Materials, Patel explored joint initiatives in semiconductor process innovation, talent development, and R&D. Applied Materials, which employs over 10,000 workforce members across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore, expressed interest in bringing its extensive supply-chain network to Gujarat. The company noted interest in supplying semiconductor-grade chemicals and materials, leveraging Gujarat’s established chemical manufacturing base.

Met with Chairman and CEO of Micron Technology, Shri Sanjay Mehrotra, during my visit to the United States. Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat is rapidly emerging as a global semiconductor powerhouse, anchored by… pic.twitter.com/1JAWkapJmj — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 19, 2026

AI and Deep Tech: Google, Perplexity AI, TiE, and Wadhwani Foundation

Alongside hardware infrastructure, Gujarat is courting major AI and deep-tech firms to build an application and software layer atop its digital infrastructure, prioritising workforce training, public-sector integration, and corporate R&D setups.

Google: AI in Agriculture, Education, and Data Security

At Google’s campus, Vice President Chandu Thota expressed strong interest in collaborating with Gujarat on youth skilling initiatives and AI training programs for educators and students. Discussions covered practical AI applications in agriculture, such as optimizing crop management, analysing soil health, and improving climate resilience. The delegation also reviewed Google Workspace Sovereign AI solutions to strengthen local government data security.

Following the meeting, CM Patel stated on social media that these initiatives align with the Prime Minister’s vision of an AI-driven India, positioning Gujarat as a real-world testbed for large-scale public service AI deployments.

Perplexity AI: R&D Presence and Data Center Infrastructure

In a meeting with Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas, discussions focused on establishing the company’s engineering and R&D operations in Gujarat. The leadership also explored options for setting up dedicated data center capacity or developing a hybrid compute setup in partnership with local infrastructure providers.

Patel highlighted Gujarat’s robust digital network, stable power supply, top-tier engineering talent, and favorable policy frameworks, making the state an ideal ecosystem for AI compute workloads.

TiE and Wadhwani Foundation: Skilling, Healthcare, and Innovation

Delegates from The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) expressed interest in partnering with Gujarat to deploy AI tools in healthcare delivery, train healthcare workers, and upskill youth.

Similarly, in a meeting with Dr Romesh Wadhwani, Chairman and Founder of the Wadhwani Foundation, both sides agreed to formalize a operational roadmap over the coming months. The partnership aims to align Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and diploma students with corporate employment needs, expand Entrepreneurship Development Centers, and establish a dedicated Wadhwani Innovation Center within the state.

Cybersecurity and Startup Investment

Zscaler: Securing Digital and AI Infrastructure

Recognizing that AI and semiconductor expansion depend heavily on robust cyber defenses, CM Patel met with Jay Chaudhry, Founder and CEO of Zscaler. Talks focused on establishing a cybersecurity research center, conducting state-level risk assessments, and delivering cyber-awareness training for government officials. Zscaler agreed to develop a cybersecurity best-practices roadmap tailored for state employees, students, and administrative institutions.

TDK Ventures: Commercializing Deep Tech

In a meeting with Nicholas Savage, President of TDK Ventures, Patel discussed venture funding and corporate integration for local startups, research institutions, and universities. The conversation focused on accelerating the commercialization of local research in semiconductors, advanced materials, and deep-tech applications.

All engagements from the US delegation trip are designed to build momentum ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, where the state expects to convert these preliminary roadmaps and preliminary agreements into concrete industrial projects.