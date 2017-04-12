Vacation on mind, but money is tight? These 5 companies pay their employees to go on holiday

Instead of just giving employees paid time off or unlimited vacation days, these businesses actually set aside a chunk of their budget to give employees extra money to take vacations.

Everyone likes to go on vacations especially if you are an office-goer. But taking leaves from your office is always a hassle! Will you be surprised if we tell you that there are workplaces which pay their employees to go on vacation? Well, you read that right. Instead of just giving employees paid time off or unlimited vacation days, these businesses actually set aside a chunk of their budget to give employees extra money to take vacations. According to Business Insider India, we bring you five workplaces that follow this practice:

1) Airbnb: Airbnb gives each employee an annual stipend of $2,000 to use at any Airbnb on the planet. The money is split into a quarterly travel coupon and expires at the end of each quarter. This workplace was also ranked the best place to work in the world in 2016.

2) The Motley Fool: This company is based out of Alexandria, Virginia. It picks an employee’s name out of a hat and sends that person on a two-week vacation.

The vacation is covered for up to $1,500 and must be taken in the month before the next drawing.

3) AFAR Media: All full-time employees at this company get 30 days of paid vacation (senior employees get more) and $2,000 in the form of travel stipend. This is a travel company.

4) Moz: Marketing analytics company Moz supplements its 21 days of paid vacation with $3,000 in expense reimbursements. “If you don’t take a vacation, the opportunity disappears,” a 2012 blog post reads. “Hence, it’s in all of our employees’ great interest to take time to do what they love with friends, family, whomever (we’ll pay their vacation expenses too so long as you go with them) and disconnect for a few days, or a few weeks.”

5) BambooHR: After you’ve worked at human resources software company BambooHR for six months, you’re entitled to $2,000 a year to go anywhere in the world. The policy started last year.

