Commuters in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur are set to get a new four-lane road over bridge (ROB) aimed at reducing delays at a railway level crossing and enhancing traffic movement in the city. The foundation stone for the Rs 108 crore project between Guntur and Nambur railway stations has been laid, with construction work salted to commence shortly.

The 668-metre bridge will replace the Level Crossing (LC) Gate No. 3 on the Guntur-Krishna Canal section of the Guntur-Nambur railway line. Located near Guntur’s Inner Ring Road, the ROB will provide direct connectivity between Bus Stand Road and Gorantla Village.

The Ministry of Railways, in its official post on X, said the project will help ensure “smoother traffic flow, improve train punctuality and enhance safety.”

As per the Ministry of Railways PIB release, the entire estimated cost of Rs 108 crore will be managed by the Railways.

How will the new bridge help Guntur commuters?

For road commuters, the biggest change will be the removal of the existing level crossing gate. Once it is completed, the ROB is expected to eliminate vehicle detentions at the railway crossing, allowing traffic to move ahead without waiting for the gate to reopen for passing trains.

The Railways mentioned that the project is expected to save commuting time, reduce fuel shortage and enhance the movement of vehicles in the area. Removing the level crossing is also likely to support train punctuality and improve urban safety.

The four-lane ROB will need 2.9 acres of land for construction.

Railway Minister of State on passenger safety

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna, who laid the foundation stone along with Union Minister of State of Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemamasani Chandra Sekhar, said passenger safety and operational efficiency remain priorities for Indian Railways.

“Safety remains the highest priority of Indian Railways, elimination of level crossings is paving the way for modern infrastructure,” Somanna stated as quoted by PIB.

He further said that replacing level crossings with road over bridges and road under bridges is an important part of efforts towards reducing accidents and improving punctuality.

Somanna further added that the Guntur project would help save commuting time, reduce fuel wastage and prevent vehicle detentions along with supporting regional socio-economic development.

74 Andhra Pradesh railway stations being upgraded

The minister also underlined other railway infrastructure work underway in Andhra Pradesh. As per the PIB, 74 railway stations in the state are being upgraded with modern facilities at an investment of Rs 3,500 crore.

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar stated that the Centre remains committed to expanding Andhra Pradesh’s transport infrastructure. He further said that the coordination between Central and state departments is helping speed up key road and railway projects in the Guntur region. The aim is to boost connectivity and resolve long-standing traffic bottlenecks.

Once operational, the bridge is projected to provide uninterrupted road movement across the railway line.