If you applied for the Adroit Industries IPO and are wondering whether your application was successfully processed, your wait is nearly over as the share allotment for Adroit’s Rs 151 crore issue is expected to be finalised on September 28.

The issue price band was set at Rs 126 to Rs 134, and the IPO received a blockbuster response, being oversubscribed by 176.85 times.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

Adroit Industries IPO: How to check allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘ Adroit Industries India Limited’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘ADROITIND’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar Bigshare Services Pvt..

Select ‘ Adroit Industries’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Adroit Industries IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Adroit Industries IPO saw a robust response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 176.85 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 195.04 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 332.35 times

Retail Investors: 99.81 times

Adroit Industries IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) is currently around Rs 58, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 192. This reflects a potential gain of over 43% from the upper end of the price band. However, readers must know that GMP is not a regulated method to determine the listing price and does not guarantee profit.

Adroit Industries IPO details

The public issue of Adroit Industries (India) was open for public subscription from September 23 to September 25, with the company aiming to raise Rs 150.71 crore through its book-build issue. This comprised a fresh component of Rs 132.62 crore, and an offer-for-sale portion of Rs 18.09 crore.

The issue is being managed by Choice Capital Advisors, while Bigshare Services Pvt. is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on September 30.