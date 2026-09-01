The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has raised concerns over the loss of experienced pilots across the Air India Group, particularly at Air India Express, warning that the attrition could have implications for operational safety.

In an open letter to Tata Sons chairman Noel Tata on Tuesday, ALPA India said it was increasingly concerned about the departure of experienced commanders and senior pilots from the organisation. It attributed the attrition to remuneration that has not kept pace with expectations, reduced benefits and deteriorating quality-of-life and working conditions.

Air India Express declined to comment when asked by FE.

ALPA India said experienced pilots are a critical safety asset for an airline, bringing operational judgement and institutional memory developed over years of flying experience. The pilots’ body also raised concerns over pilots transitioning between Airbus and Boeing fleets, saying such transitions require robust training, adequate consolidation and careful management of cockpit experience levels.

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The association cited three significant operational occurrences in 2026 that it said warrant closer examination.

In March, Air India Express flight IX938, operating from Hyderabad to Phuket, experienced a hard landing at Phuket involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8, resulting in significant damage to the nose landing gear.

In May, Air India flight AI2651 from Delhi to Bengaluru, operated by an Airbus A321, suffered a tail strike during a go-around at Bengaluru. The occurrence was subsequently classified as a serious incident.

In August, Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi was involved in a reported in-flight control event, which ALPA India said requires appropriate investigation.

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The pilots’ body clarified that it was not attributing any of these occurrences to pilot experience and was not prejudging the investigations. However, it said the concentration of such occurrences should prompt deeper scrutiny, particularly against the backdrop of the loss of experienced cockpit crew and concerns around pilot retention and working conditions.