Over a hundred stocks are set to turn ex-dividend this week, but investors will especially eye the dividend payouts of large-cap companies like APL Apollo Tubes, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Waaree Energies

Streets will especially watch out for the payouts of PSUs like Balmer Lawrie & Company, IREDA, and GNFC. In case you don’t miss out on any important dates, here are the top 14 dividend payouts lined up for this week

September 8: APL Apollo Tubes to pay Rs 8.50 dividend

The pipemaker has fixed the record date of Tuesday, September 8, to determine shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 8.50 per share of face value Rs 2 each. However, the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting, which is scheduled for September 15.

September 9: GNFC and Force Motors in focus

Streets will focus on four major stocks, including automotive manufacturer Force Motors, for its Rs 50 per share dividend payout. Investors will also watch out for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals’ Rs 21 per share final dividend payout, and they will receive the payment on or after September 18.

Century Plyboards (India) Rs 1 final dividend, and Travel Food Services’ Rs 10.25 per share dividend will also remain in focus as their stocks turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 9.

September 10: Zee Entertainment turns ex-dividend

Zee Entertainment Enterprises’will check its record books on Thursday, September 11, to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its Rs 2 per share final dividend payout, subject to shareholder approval. If approved, beneficiaries shall receive the payment within 30 days of the date of declaration.

September 11: Heaviest day for corporate India

A total of 60 companies will turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 11, but markets will focus on final dividend payouts of large-cap dividend stocks, including Waaree Energies’ Rs 2 per share, The Phoenix Mills’ Rs 2.50 per share, Heidelberg Cement India’s Rs 7 per share, and Techno Electric & Engineering Company’s Rs 7 per share.

Other stocks that will gain traction include NSDL’s Rs 4 per share final dividend, IREDA’s Rs 0.75 per share final dividend, and Asahi India Glass’s Rs 2 per share final dividend.

September 12: Kalyan Jewellers to check record books

The jewellery manufacturer has set the record date of Saturday, September 12, for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for its Rs 2.50 per share final dividend payout, which is subject to shareholder approval at its ensuing AGM, scheduled for September 18.

Conclusion

A total of 122 companies are slated to check their record books this week, but these 14 high-interest stocks will garner the most attention over their dividend payouts and AGMs