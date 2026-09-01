A new Metro corridor is set to improve connectivity between Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar after the Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee approved the ₹17,724.99 crore Metro Line 13 project.

The 25.03-km corridor, to be developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), will provide a direct mass-transit link between the two rapidly growing parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project is expected to make cross-creek travel easier for commuters who currently have to take a longer road route.

Metro Line 13: A new era of connectivity for the MMR The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee has recently approved the ₹17,724.99 crore Metro Line 13 project, to be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The 25.03-km corridor will… pic.twitter.com/s64FYDQsKs — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) August 31, 2026

25-km Metro corridor to have 16 stations

Metro Line 13 will connect key areas including Mira Road, Vasai, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar.

The corridor will have 16 stations, including 13 elevated and three underground stations. Of its total length, around 21.78 km will be elevated, while 3.25 km will run underground.

The line will also connect with suburban railway stations at Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar, allowing commuters to switch between Metro and local train services. A Metro depot is proposed at Chikhal Dongri to support the operation and maintenance of the corridor.

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4.92-km bridge to create a direct Vasai Creek link

A major part of the project is the proposed 4.92-km integrated six-lane road and Metro bridge across Vasai Creek.

The double-decker structure will carry a six-lane road, with three lanes in each direction, along with the Metro corridor. It is planned to come up west of the existing railway bridge and connect the two regions through Panju Island.

The bridge is expected to provide a more direct road connection between Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar. At present, road users may have to take a detour of around 32 km to travel between the two sides.

Metro Line 13 to improve rail and bus connectivity

The new corridor is also planned as a multimodal transport link, with connections to suburban railway stations at Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar.

A proposed interchange with Mumbai Metro Line 9 at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium will provide commuters with another route for onward travel.

Bus connectivity is planned at all stations, which could make first- and last-mile travel easier for commuters using the new Metro corridor.