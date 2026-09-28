Air India and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) have launched an integrated online duty-free shopping platform for international travelers.

Integrated with Air India’s official website and mobile application, the digital storefront enables passengers departing from or arriving at select Indian airports to browse duty-free products, make secure payments and collect their purchases from designated airport duty-free counters.

The platform offers introductory discounts of up to 25% on standard retail shelf prices, with passengers also able to avail bank offers and seasonal privileges. The catalogue includes premium cosmetics and fragrances, luxury chocolates and confectionery, consumer electronics and spirits.

The partnership also integrates Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with duty-free purchases. Members will earn three Maharaja Points for every Rs 100 spent on eligible duty-free transactions.

The service is currently available to passengers travelling to and from airports with duty-free facilities at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

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The service is also available to eligible customers travelling on codeshare itineraries, including flights operated by Air India Express. The companies plan to expand the offering to additional domestic and international gateways in subsequent phases.

The partnership brings together Air India’s digital customer ecosystem and Adani Airports’ airport retail operations, with the companies seeking to integrate duty-free shopping more closely into the passenger journey.