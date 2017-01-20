Two-wheeler riders mobile phone problem: TVS Motor gets patent for solution

The Chennai patent office granted the patent to TVS Motor, which filed the application in 2008.

The Chennai-based auto major TVS Motor on Thursday got patent for its invention related to a cellphone ring detecting device which will come handy for riders of two-wheelers while on the move. The invention generally relates to a wide-band receiver which incorporates means to detect the incoming call on a cellphone in proximity and in particular demonstrates a method and device for detecting an incoming call on cellphone of a person driving a motor vehicle.

The Chennai patent office granted the patent to TVS Motor, which filed the application in 2008. Two-wheeler riders usually keep their cellphone either in pocket or in their bag. Alternately, the riders may keep the mobile in the utility box of the two-wheeler. In such cases, the riders, despite of one or more indications, such as a ringing sound or vibration, many fail to realise an incoming call.

According to a patent document filed by TVS Motor, many riders, particularly women who place their cellphones in a handbag or in utility box provided in the vehicle, while riding face this problem very often.

Due to the background noise associated with the motion of the vehicle, the rider and even the pillion rider may not realise the incoming call on their cellphones. Although accessories such as hands-free sets are available, many riders find it inconvenient to use hands-free sets while riding.

Particularly, in cases where the rider has to put on a helmet, using a hands-free set is uncomfortable for the rider. Therefore, there exists a need for a method and device by which incoming call on the cellphone may be detected while riding the vehicle, the company submitted.

The company said the device – which includes a signal detection module and an indication module- detects the incoming call on the cellphone of person riding the vehicle. The operation of the signal detection module generates output signal which is coupled to the input of the indication module.

The indication module, on receiving the input, indicates the rider about the incoming call on the cellphone. The resultant audio-visual indication draws the attention of the rider towards the incoming call. The visual indication is provided by various arrangements, for example, a set of LEDs while audio signal could be in the form of buzzers.

TVS Motor which claims to be the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, had clocked a revenue of Rs 11,244 crore in 2015-16. The company has annual production capacity of 3.2 million 2 wheelers and 1.2 Lakh 3 wheelers.

The company has four manufacturing plants, three located in India (Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Mysore in Karnataka and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh) and one in Indonesia at Karawang. The company clocked sales of 184,901 units during December 2016, as against 202,021 units registered in the month of December 2015.

Total two-wheelers recorded sales of 179,508 units in December as against 194,001 units. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 153,413 units in December as against 168,160 units.

Scooters registered sales of 55,536 units in December as against 65,025 units. Motorcycles recorded sales of 58,189 units in December as against 71,435 units.