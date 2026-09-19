Flames and a large plume of black smoke were seen rising near Riyadh’s main international airport on Saturday, as Saudi Arabia remained on major alert following a recent escalation in fighting with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Reuters and AFP reported.

An eyewitness told Reuters that flames and thick black smoke could be seen in the direction of the airport. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, and Saudi authorities had not publicly confirmed what led to the incident.

The sighting came hours after Saudi authorities issued emergency alerts warning of a “hostile aerial threat” across several parts of the kingdom, including Riyadh. At least one explosion was heard in the capital, according to reports.

Saudi authorities issued emergency alerts

Residents in Riyadh had earlier been warned of potential danger as authorities responded to the latest security threat. The alerts were later lifted, with Saudi civil defence issuing an all-clear by Saturday morning.The latest developments come after escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have increased attacks against the kingdom in recent weeks. The group has launched drones and missiles towards Saudi territory and declared a maritime blockade targeting Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia has also carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The renewed fighting has raised concerns over shipping and energy supplies, particularly as the wider regional conflict has already disrupted key routes through the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.