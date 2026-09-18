Tata Sons’ boardroom battle with Tata Trusts has sharpened into a legal dispute, with experts split over whether the board can push through key decisions when a Trust-nominated director votes against them.

At the heart of the dispute are Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA), which contain special provisions for decisions involving Trust nominees. The competing interpretations centre on whether those provisions override the board’s ordinary voting mechanism when the two nominees disagree.

Competing Legal Interpretations

Senior advocate and former Solicitor General Harish Salve’s concern is that a strict interpretation could leave a company of Tata Sons’ size paralysed by a disagreement between two directors. “You cannot be a hostage to fortune,” Salve said in an interview with CNN-News18 on Friday. If one Trust nominee votes for a resolution and another against it, “the company cannot be allowed to remain deadlocked,” he said. If the AoA require a majority of Trust votes, Salve argued, there should also be a mechanism such as a casting vote to break a deadlock.

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Corporate lawyer and senior advocate HP Ranina takes the opposing view: the AoA must prevail. “The two nominee directors…must agree,” he said. If they do not, “you can’t appoint that person”. A casting vote, he added, cannot override a specific requirement for agreement between the Trust nominees.

Nitin Potdar, senior corporate and M&A lawyer, was more critical. In a LinkedIn post on Friday, he said that without the vote required under its own AoA, the Tata Sons board had put the group “on a path to litigation”. He also questioned the reversal of N Chandrasekaran’s August 12 statement that he would not seek another term, arguing that the board knew of the Trusts chairman’s opposition and should have deferred it and resolved differences privately. Invoking Section 166 of the Companies Act, Potdar said directors must act in accordance with the company’s articles and in its best interests.

Ruchir Sinha, managing partner at Resolut Partners, said the AoA provide for a selection-committee process followed by approval from a majority of the Trust-nominated directors. “Prima facie,” public information suggests the required consent was not obtained, he said. Sinha also pointed to a separate vulnerability: Chandrasekaran’s re-election as director was due at the August 2026 AGM, which could not proceed for want of quorum, and Tata Sons has an extension to hold the meeting by December. Even if he is appointed as an additional director, shareholder ratification would be required, leaving open the possibility of the appointment being reversed, Sinha said.

Potential NCLT Escalation

If the Trusts escalate, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is the likely forum. Gaurav Dani, founding partner at CMS IndusLaw, said Tata Trusts could approach the tribunal if the AoA require its nominees’ affirmative vote and that consent was absent. Experts say Noel Tata, representing the Trusts, could move the NCLT under Section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013, arguing the board has effectively bypassed the majority shareholder’s rights.

“Even though Tata Trusts is the majority shareholder, Noel Tata could argue that the Trusts have been sidelined by the board in key decisions. This could form the basis of a claim of ‘reverse oppression’ and mismanagement, where the majority shareholder alleges that its rights and interests have been undermined by the board,” said Sujoy Datta, partner at Aekom Legal. The Trusts could contend their AoA governance rights were not respected or that Tata Sons’ affairs were being mismanaged, he said.

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That route, however, would not be easy. The Supreme Court’s 2021 ruling in the Cyrus Mistry case set a high bar for claims that a company’s affairs have been conducted unfairly against its shareholders. Tata Sons’ board could argue that an IPO is necessary to meet RBI rules for large finance companies and that extending Chandrasekaran’s tenure was in the company’s interest. While Noel Tata would meet the minimum shareholding requirement under Section 244 to approach the NCLT, proving the board’s decisions amounted to unlawful conduct could be difficult, legal experts said.

Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, offered a more cautious reading: the board can generally act under ordinary voting provisions, but matters specifically protected by the AoA could be different, depending on the precise wording and circumstances.

The listing decision creates a second fault line. Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co, said the board can prepare for a listing, but converting Tata Sons into a public company and amending restrictive AoA provisions would require shareholder approval. With Tata Trusts holding roughly 66%, it could block a 75% special resolution.

The sharply divided legal views leave Tata Sons facing a governance and regulatory test, with the possibility of the dispute moving from Bombay House to the NCLT or courts.