Passengers travelling on select Western Railway trains should check their routes and stoppages before moving out for the station. Five trains are covered by two separate diversion advisories, with some changes applicable from September 19, 2026.

Western Railway shared both advisories on its official X handle. Three trains were impacted because of a traffic block for infrastructure work at Ghaziabad Yard in the Delhi Division. Similarly, the two other trains face route changes because of ongoing infrastructure work on the Ajmer-Chanderiya section.

Western Railway has asked passengers to “take note and plan their journey accordingly.”

Ghaziabad Yard work: 3 trains to skip stations

Train No. 19019 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Special, starting its journey on September 19, will be diverted through Hazrat Nizamuddin-Tilak Bridge-Delhi Shahdara B Panel-Delhi Shahdara-Noli-Shamli-Tapri.

The train will skip Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut City.

Train No. 19031 Sabarmati BG-Yog Nagri Rishikesh Special, also commencing on September 19, will run through Delhi Junction-Delhi Shahdra-Noli-Shamli-Tapri. It will skip Ghaziabad, New Ghaziabad, Meerut Cantt, Meerut City, Modinagar, Sakhoti Tanda, Deoband and Muzaffarnagar.

Train No. 12904 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special, starting its journey on September 19, will be diverted through Tapri-Shamli, Noli-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Shahdara B Panel-Tilak Bridge-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Passengers travelling on this service should note that Muzaffarnagar, Meerut Cantt, Sakhoti Tanda, Meerut City and Ghaziabad will be skipped.

Ajmer-Chanderiya work: 2 trains impacted

In its second advisory, Western Railway stated diversions were being imposed due to “ongoing infrastructure work involving the commissioning of patch doubling work” at Bandwara, Jharwasa and Singawal stations on the Ajmer-Chanderiya section.

Train No. 09723 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, starting its journey on October 7, 2026, will be diverted through Ajmer-Abu Road-Palanpur-Sabarmati BG-Vadodara, instead of its existing Ajmer-Chittaurgarh-Ratlam-Vadodara route.

On the diverted route, the train will have stoppages at Beawar, Abu Road, Marwar, Palanpur, Falna and Sabarmati BG.

Ajmer-Bandra Terminus train diverted on multiple dates

Train No. 12996 Ajmer-Bandra Terminus will also run through Ajmer-Abu Road-Sabarmati BG-Palanpur-Vadodara instead of the regular Ajmer-Chittaurgarh-Ratlam-Vadodara route.

The Western Railway advisory also mentions the journey commencement days as September 19, September 22, September 24, September 29, October 3, October 3 and October 6, 2026. The diverted service will stop at Beawar, Abu Road, Falna, Palanpur and Sabarmati BG.

What should passengers do?

Passengers, especially those planning to board or get off at stations skipped because of the Ghaziabad Yard diversion, need to take note of the changes before travelling. Western Railway has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check detailed train information through the Indian Railways enquiry system.