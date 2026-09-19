Whether a consumer is buying a bar of soap or a computer, there is always some thought behind the decision, even if it takes more time to decide on a high value good than a cheaper one like a soap bar.

This decision of the consumer and the factors behind it is a question that consumer companies seek answers to, as this is what really drives consumption. As an extension it is always interesting to read the mind of consumers to figure out what goes on in terms of their tastes and preferences. Getting this right is a challenge, and many a times companies may go off track. That’s partly why some products fail and others succeed. The study of consumer behaviour is a science which needs to be understood. It is here that Krishnan Subramanian makes a mark with his rather insightful book, titled Guilty as Bought.

The sub-title of ‘the hidden forces shaping why Indians buy’ tells the reader what to expect from the book, and, in fact, will hold true for consumers anywhere in the world.

ALSO READ Why Experience Doesn’t Automatically Become Wisdom

Subramanian is a known brand strategist who has invested over 30 years in tracking and analysing consumer behaviour. He starts off by saying that people under different ages, genders, geography and affluence would have varying patterns of consumption as it would be influenced by their environment in which they have been conditioned. But we all change, and he brings in how having a pizza today is now as common as dal chawal. There are evidently various factors at play that have caused such changes as well as moulded our consumption patterns.

Now, how does the author look at what drives consumption? There are three sets of factors that he looks at which combine psychology with his experiences. These are what he calls conscious behaviour, preconscious emotions and subconscious motivations. Basically, all reasons for consumption would be driven by these broad headings. Under these three headings he has 12 sub-headings which he calls ‘peels’, which form the core of the culture of consumption.

The conscious pack is something all of us probably are aware of and identify with. We always talk of ‘value’ for money and hence this is what marketers play on when appealing to the masses. At times we would like to ‘experiment’ with a new product or one that we have not used, which again is a conscious decision. This becomes more of a micro issue, which is nonetheless very important. He also talks about ‘choice’, where we as individuals would like to study an array of products before taking a decision. Having no choice could be a negative factor, especially if it does not suit our lifestyle or our budget. ‘Convenience’ is another attribute which we consciously opt for. Readymade foods or home delivery are good examples here. Last is ‘quality’, where discernment creeps in as we move up the value chain. All these factors play on our minds when we follow our consumption path.

The author gets a bit esoteric when he talks of pre-conscious emotions, which are a little difficult to assimilate. He talks of ‘care’, ‘trust’, ‘enjoyment’ and ‘nourishment’ which have evolved from different legacies through which we have been through. Trust is now moving from faith to fact, which is a very important point made by Subramanian as we accept nothing at face value. Nourishment is more deeply concerned with what we consume, which can be organic food or even peace of mind. Enjoyment has become more personal today as we move away from the spotlight of community enjoyment which was manifested in festivals or even watching TV together.

The subconscious motivations are driven by psychology, and the three drivers are aspiration, assertion and commitment. These can also be seen in consumption patterns as we move out of our comfort zone and become more individualistic. From being servile there is a movement to being assertive. This can be seen in our cricketers who have new-found confidence as evident in the swag and arrogance that can be seen in their body language and play.

The author’s focus is more on the urban youth, whom he terms ‘byteblazers’. But this section is tracked through different eras starting from post-independence to more recent times and how this group looked at consumption. The time chosen periods are ones of scarcity post-independence which got transformed into state-driven development in the 70s and 80s to liberalisation in the next two decades, and digitalisation that we see today.

While the author explains each of these 12 factors in separate chapters with several examples to make it relatable for the reader, he admits that these are not what we may be following in a conscious manner all the time. As his output is what goes into as inputs in devising any brand strategy, this book is a must read for anyone in the B2C business. Putting the pieces together for any successful product can mean borrowing from what Subramanian has put forward as 12 peels for which the boxes can be tick marked.

Madan Sabnavis is chief economist, Bank of Baroda

Guilty As Bought: The Hidden Forces Shaping Why Indians Buy

Krishnan Subramanian

KBI Publishers

Pp 297, Rs 820