Andhra Pradesh cleared fresh industrial investments worth Rs 22,177.84 crore across 28 projects, expected to generate employment for 19,739 people, the state government said.

The approvals came at the 21st meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (September 18). The projects span sectors including energy, IT and communications, food processing, manufacturing and tourism.

The latest round brings the total number of SIPB-approved projects to around 387, with cumulative potential investments of about Rs 14.05 lakh crore and employment prospects for over 10.79 lakh people since the board began functioning.

Port-led industrial and logistics push

CM Naidu used the SIPB meeting to push for a comprehensive port infrastructure ecosystem along Andhra Pradesh’s 974-km coastline. He directed officials to integrate ports with logistics, shipbuilding, warehouses, manufacturing and ancillary industries, and to commercially utilise land around all ports.

“Andhra Pradesh should be developed as a logistics hub by integrating ports with railways, roads, air cargo and inland waterways to create a comprehensive logistics ecosystem,” CM Naidu said.

He also called for expanding shipbuilding to meet cargo, defence and tourism needs, developing fishing harbours and creating a focused plan to position Andhra Pradesh as a national logistics hub. The push on ports and logistics is part of the state’s strategy to use its coastal advantage to drive industrial growth and boost exports.

Electronics, semiconductors and hardware manufacturing

The Chief Minister also stressed that Andhra Pradesh must emerge as a leading hardware manufacturing destination, with a special focus on advanced sectors such as:

He directed officials to strengthen infrastructure at existing and proposed electronics hubs, including Kopparthy, Tirupati and Lepakshi, to attract large-scale investments.

“The state should go beyond electronics manufacturing and build a complete ecosystem encompassing research, design and manufacturing,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

8,896 new jobs. 10 major tech projects. Andhra Pradesh is building for the future. Today, AP’s State Investment Promotion Board has cleared projects across IT, AI, electronics, quantum computing and deep tech, strengthening Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kadapa as key technology… pic.twitter.com/hVCWYcTSsP — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 18, 2026

IT Minister Nara Lokesh said discussions were underway with Taiwan to develop an electronics and hardware manufacturing ecosystem in the state, signalling a push to tap global supply chains shifting away from China.

Quantum tech, AI, drones and space-linked clusters

The SIPB approved 10 IT and quantum technology projects involving investments of over Rs 500 crore, expected to create nearly 9,000 high-quality jobs.

Key approvals include:

Muthoot Fincorp : Rs 100 crore to set up an AI and technology training centre in Visakhapatnam

: Rs 100 crore to set up an AI and technology training centre in Visakhapatnam Deloitte : Rs 44 crore for a state-of-the-art operations centre with 2,500 seats in Visakhapatnam

: Rs 44 crore for a state-of-the-art operations centre with 2,500 seats in Visakhapatnam Quantum Codon Pvt Ltd: Rs 167 crore in Amaravati for an integrated quantum AI-driven biotechnology innovation campus focused on drug discovery, expected to create 126 jobs

CM Naidu directed officials to facilitate the rapid establishment of research and manufacturing institutions in quantum technology and high-performance computing. He also asked for cluster industries around proposed drone and space cities, linked to allied sectors.

“Amaravati is set to emerge as a national hub for quantum computing, photonics and AI-driven biotechnology,” the state government officials said.

Energy, rare earths and green power push

On the energy front, the state government will explore opportunities to develop Andhra Pradesh as a hub for rare earth minerals, integrating processing, value-added industries, research and manufacturing.

Naidu also called for greater use of solar and wind power, along with pumped storage and battery energy storage systems to support the growing demand for reliable and clean electricity. According to state government data, investments have already been secured for 113.75 GW out of the state’s targeted 160 GW in green energy capacity. Permissions have been granted for 511 electric vehicle charging stations.

CM Naidu also directed officials to work toward achieving a net-zero goal at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), focusing on electric buses and charging infrastructure.

A Hydrogen Valley Conference is scheduled at SRM University on December 17–18, as part of the state’s push into green hydrogen and related technologies.

Export hubs, skilling and women entrepreneurship

Andhra Pradesh’s export performance was highlighted, with officials noting that Tirupati district, bolstered by the Sri City industrial hub, now ranks 10th in the country among all districts by export value. East Godavari district is ranked 12th nationally. Building on this momentum, officials have been directed to formulate and implement strategies aimed at pushing East Godavari into the top five exporting districts in India.

On human capital, the CM called for a greater focus on skill development from Class 10 onwards, with skill mapping and integration with the PM-SETU scheme. The Adani Skill Development Centre in Visakhapatnam was cited as an example, offering training including in civil aviation.

Naidu also asked officials to prepare an action plan to promote women’s entrepreneurship, especially in agri-based industries and food processing, and to expand MSMEs through an ‘One Family–One Entrepreneur’ approach.

Tourism, hotels and Partnership Summit push

State government officials called for large-scale hotel development, directing them to invite reputed international brands to invest in the state to boost tourism and business travel. With 50 days remaining until the Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, officials were directed to ensure that previously signed agreements are ‘grounded’ by then. Officials are also setting up escrow accounts to provide incentives to investors during the November summit.

Big picture: 387 projects, Rs 14.05 lakh crore pipeline

The latest 28 approvals reinforce Andhra Pradesh’s push to position itself as a manufacturing, logistics and technology hub on India’s east coast.

Cumulatively, across 21 SIPB meetings, the state has:

Approved 387 projects

Attracted potential investments of about Rs 14.05 lakh crore

Created prospects for over 10.79 lakh jobs

The new Rs 22,178-crore wave, with its mix of IT, quantum tech, AI, energy and manufacturing, is being pitched as part of a key strategy to move the state up the value chain—from assembly and basic manufacturing to research, design and advanced technology.