WhatsApp Payments feature now available in India, check how to get it

WhatsApp’s much-awaited feature that is likely to bring relief to many, WhatsApp Payments is now available in India. In a recent update, WhatsApp brought the feature that will now allow the users to send and receive money from the messaging app itself. WhatsApp Payments will use the peer-to-peer UPI or Unified Payments Interface feature that is now being rolled out for both Android and iOS operating systems. However, as reported earlier, the feature will still not be able to users who are registered as merchants on the messaging app or have an account on WhatsApp Business. It should be noted that WhatsApp is yet to update their FAQ page on payments, however, the terms and service page along with the privacy policy page for the app is live now. Users can check these out before turning on Payments service on WhatsApp.

As reported by Indian Express, the latest feature on the messaging app is not active on all users yet. To activate the feature you need to on the latest update of WhatsApp. And if someone who has the feature of WhatsApp payment already live messages to your device, you will need to reboot the app in order to get ‘Payments’ reflect on your app. Once the Payments is reflected in your app, all you need to do is follow the below mentioned steps to start transferring money via WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Payments: Screenshot of how the feature will look like on iOS. (Image IE)

Check steps to activate UPI or Unified Payments Interface on WhatsApp

1. Go to settings.

2. Tap on Payments.

3. You will be asked to ‘add a bank account’ here.

4. Once you tap on ‘add new bank account’, a pop up will appear that will ask you accept the terms and conditions offered by the messaging app.

5. After you have accepted the terms and conditions, all you need to do is verify your mobile number.

6. This where the UPI comes to play, UPI will not check the entered mobile number and the bank accounts linked with it. Hence you need to make sure that the mobile phone has the same SIM card that you use for your WhatsApp account.

7. After your mobile number has been verified, the list of banks that support the feature will appear.

8. You need to select your bank account with which your UPI is activated.

9. Now, you have selected the bank account you would like to add to UPI on WhatsApp.

10. Upon doing this, you will now need to create a Virtual Payee Address (VPA), for this you would need to put in the last six digits of debit card number along with necessary details.

11. After doing that, you can now send money to a chat or to a group.

Note: If the user you wish to send money doesn’t have WhatsApp Payments, ‘then the app will notify you about the same.