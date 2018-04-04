Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

While Nokia 8 Sirocco is the flagship smartphone from the company, the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) are successors to the last year’s Nokia 7 and Nokia 6, respectively

HMD Global is set to launch the new Nokia smartphones at an event scheduled for today, April 4 in New Delhi. The Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) are expected to make their debut in the Indian market at the event. While Nokia 8 Sirocco is the flagship smartphone from the company, the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) are successors to the last year’s Nokia 7 and Nokia 6, respectively. The company will also be live-streaming the launch event on its Facebook page.

In February, the company launched five phones at its MWC event – Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 1, and Nokia 8110 4G. The Nokia 1 entry-level Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone was launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs 5,499. The company has been teasing the launch for a while and today it will take the wraps off the the new Nokia smartphones.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with the top-of-the-line specifications, while the Nokia 7 Plus features bumped up specifications over the predecessor. Both the smartphones come with dual rear cameras powered by Zeiss optics, comprising of a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors in the setup. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Nokia 7 Plus, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, with support for expandability. For the pricing, the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus come with price tags of 749 euros and 399 euros in the European markets while the India prices of both the smartphones will be announced today.

The Nokia 6 (2018) is an revamped model of last year’s Nokia 6, which made its debut in China in January this year. It comes with Snapdragon 830 SoC, 3GB or 4GB of RAM with 32GB or 64GB of storage options. It has a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone recently saw a price cut in India as the newer version is set to launch in the market. The Nokia 6 (2018) is likely to be priced at around Rs 25,000, considering its European pricing of 279 euros.