Eight days before its theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is giving cinema owners an early glimpse of its box office potential. Advance bookings have crossed Rs 14 crore, while a possible delay in Godzilla Minus Zero’s India release could ease competition for premium screens.

The mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, arrives on November 5. According to Sacnilk, advance bookings stood at Rs 14.10 crore, including blocked seats, with around 2.63 lakh tickets accounted for across 6,315 shows.

Bookings gather pace

The film added Rs 98.10 lakh and 21,195 tickets since the previous day. Bookings opened on Dussehra and have steadily gained ground.

However, the headline figure needs context. An earlier Wednesday update put collections excluding blocked seats at Rs 11.35 crore, against Rs 14.07 crore including them. The Rs 2.72 crore difference accounted for roughly a fifth of that earlier total, making the distinction important when assessing audience demand. Blocked seats should not be treated as confirmed audience purchases.

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Hindi drives the business

The Hindi version accounts for Rs 12.17 crore, roughly 86% of the reported total. Kannada follows with Rs 1.49 crore, while Telugu has contributed Rs 44.39 lakh. The numbers suggest Hindi audiences remain central to the film’s opening prospects, even as bookings build in southern markets.

Delhi NCR leads the city tally with Rs 2.75 crore from over 37,000 tickets. Mumbai follows at Rs 2.05 crore from 29,538 tickets, ahead of Bengaluru’s Rs 1.92 crore from 28,220 tickets. Hyderabad has generated Rs 80.87 lakh from 22,851 tickets.

Together, these four markets account for about Rs 7.53 crore i.e. more than half the reported advance gross.

Overseas demand, screen advantage

Overseas advance bookings have surpassed $2 million, according to trade reports. North America contributes over $750,000, including $550,000 from paid previews, indicating that screenings before the regular release are drawing substantial early business.

Trade estimates cited by Indian Express place the potential domestic opening between Rs 60 crore and Rs 80 crore. These remain projections.

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Meanwhile, Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero could move from its previously reported November 6 India release to November 20. According to Bollywood Hungama, the possible shift to Ramayana’s reported two-week IMAX exclusivity; an official date remains awaited.

For exhibitors, the emerging picture is one of concentrated demand and a potential premium-screen advantage. Whether that translates into a blockbuster opening will depend on how bookings accelerate over the final week.