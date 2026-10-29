Passengers travelling through Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) could benefit from more efficient aircraft movement following the opening of a new section of its parallel taxi track. The airport has announced that an 804-metre stretch of the planned 2,864-metre track will become operational from midnight, helping reduce the time aircraft spend occupying the runway.

In its official post on X, Lucknow Airport stated that the development would help in “reducing runway occupancy time” and enabling “more efficient aircraft movement.” The project is being developed in phases in coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

What does the new taxi track mean for passengers?

The new section is likely to enhance the movement of aircraft between the runway and parking areas. This could help airlines manage departures and arrivals more efficiently, especially during periods of heavy flight activity.

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As per a news agency report, PTI, an airport official stated that the newly developed section could reduce aircraft ground movement time by up to four minutes, depending on the runway being utilised.

The official also estimated that using Runway 27 could save around one to two minutes, whereas those using Runway 09 could save around three to four minutes.

The official also hinted that shorter taxiing and runway occupancy times could support quicker take-off clearances and faster movement of aircraft to their parking stands. However, these are expected operational improvements and do not amount to a guarantee that individual flights will depart or arrive on time.

When will the entire taxi track be completed?

The 804 metre section forms part of a larger 2,864 metre parallel taxi track project at Lucknow Airport. In its official post on X, the airport mentioned that the “remaining section is targeted for completion by March 2027” to support future air traffic growth.

Once completed, the additional infrastructure is likely to provide greater flexibility in handling aircraft movements as flight operations increase.

How many flights does Lucknow Airport manage daily?

Lucknow Airport is scheduled to manage 134 air traffic movements daily under its winter flight schedule. These comprise arrivals and departures. The airport offers connectivity to 20 domestic and 10 international destinations.

However, an official quoted by PTI stated that the airport was at present handling approximately 125 to 135 air traffic movements daily amid geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.

The official also added that the airport was registering passenger traffic of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 travellers per day.

Why is the airport upgrading its airside infrastructure?

Lucknow Airport manages scheduled commercial services, non-scheduled aircraft operations, and general aviation. It also serves as an alternative landing airport for flights that are heading to Delhi, Varanasi and other destinations, particularly when weather conditions impact normal operations.

The parallel taxi track aims to enhance ground traffic management and support more efficient use of the runway. The airport mentioned that the phased development would boost operational efficiency while preparing the facility for future growth in air traffic.