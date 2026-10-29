Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One has sold tickets worth ₹15.56 crore in advance bookings across India for its opening day on November 5, with a week left for the film’s release. The figure drops to ₹12.77 crore after excluding seats blocked by cinemas, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film has sold around 2.97 lakh tickets across 6,382 shows in 673 cinemas across 191 cities. After excluding blocked seats, the number of tickets sold stands at 2.40 lakh.

Advance bookings opened on October 20, on Dussehra, and the film earned around ₹1.53 crore on the first day of sales. Bookings have since grown nearly tenfold in nine days, although the pace has been steady rather than sharp.

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The advance booking total stood at ₹11.11 crore after five days. It rose to ₹14.05 crore on Tuesday and reached ₹14.95 crore by Wednesday evening. Sacnilk recorded another ₹17.70 lakh in sales in the six hours leading up to Thursday morning.

Hindi leads advance bookings, but southern states show higher occupancy

Hindi shows have brought in ₹13.06 crore, accounting for 84% of the film’s total advance booking collection in India. Kannada shows have contributed ₹2.04 crore, while Telugu bookings have added ₹46.38 lakh.

Maharashtra is the biggest contributor among states, with ₹3.14 crore in advance sales. Karnataka follows closely with ₹3.06 crore, while Delhi has collected ₹2.87 crore.

Among cities, the National Capital Region (NCR) leads with ₹2.87 crore. Bengaluru is next with ₹2.45 crore, followed by Mumbai at ₹2.16 crore.

However, ticket occupancy presents a different picture. Overall occupancy stands at 20%, falling to 17% when blocked seats are excluded.

Telangana has the highest occupancy at 66%, with 11 shows already housefull. Karnataka follows at 31%. Maharashtra and Delhi, despite their higher collections, have occupancy rates of 17% and 19%, respectively.

Some Kannada shows are also seeing strong demand. Shows in Nelamangala and Shivamogga have reported occupancy of 89% and 78%, respectively.

IMAX and other premium formats bring in a large share of collections

Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX and Dolby are contributing more than their share of the total number of shows. Together, they have earned ₹4.14 crore, accounting for 27% of advance bookings, despite making up only 5% of the shows on sale.

Hindi IMAX 3D has alone collected ₹2.91 crore from 142 shows. The average ticket price for these shows is ₹1,125.

Standard Hindi 3D shows account for the highest volume of bookings, bringing in ₹7.73 crore from 3,986 shows. The average ticket price for this format is around ₹494.

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Based on the overall advance booking figures, the average ticket price across all formats works out to roughly ₹525.

How much has Ramayana earned overseas?

Ramayana: Part One has collected $2.58 million in overseas advance bookings. This marks an increase of $391,700 from the previous day, according to Sacnilk.

North America is the biggest contributor, with advance sales of $1.91 million. The UK and Ireland have contributed $268,800, while Australia and New Zealand have added $248,300.

Germany has recorded $86,400 in advance bookings, while other international markets have contributed another $62,800.

The overseas numbers will be important for the film as it prepares for a release across several international markets. Sony Pictures is handling its overseas distribution.

Can Ramayana beat Animal’s overseas opening record?

Animal remains Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest overseas opener. The film collected $13.19 million during its opening weekend in 2023 and went on to earn around $30.70 million overseas over its entire theatrical run.

It also collected around ₹39.90 crore overseas on its first day.

Before Animal, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva held Ranbir’s best overseas opening weekend, earning around $8.25 million. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil collected approximately $7.73 million, while Sanju earned around $7 million.

North America played a major role in the success of Animal. The film earned $6.52 million in the region during its opening weekend, compared with $4.55 million for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

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What do the advance booking numbers tell us?

Advance bookings offer an early indication of audience interest, but they do not guarantee how much a film will earn at the box office.

Around 19% of the tickets booked for Ramayana, or 56,640 tickets, are for seats blocked by cinemas. These seats are held back from general sale and may not necessarily translate into actual audience attendance.

Of the 6,382 shows currently on sale, only five are sold out. Around 90% of the shows still have more than half their seats available.

Despite this, Sacnilk’s live tracking points to a possible India net opening of around ₹70 crore.

The film is also positioned to lead the Diwali box office period. The combined weekend collections of releases during Diwali 2024 stood at ₹227.75 crore, according to the benchmark cited in Sacnilk’s report.

However, the final box office performance will depend on how bookings progress, how many tickets are actually used and the audience response after the film opens.