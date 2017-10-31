Nokia 2, Nokia 7 may launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs

Nokia 2 eatured in an Antutu benchmark ranking which revealed most of the specifications and expected price of the smartphone. (Evan Blass Twitter)

Nokia 2 and Nokia 7 are two smartphones that are expected to launch in India today. HMD Global which manufactures mobiles under the Nokia brand is hosting an event in Delhi NCR today. The two Nokia phones are expected to be launched at 12 PM (Indian Standard Time) today and interested buyers can watch the live streaming of the announcement on the company’s Facebook page. You have to go to the Facebook page of Nokia Mobile in order to watch the live stream. HMD Global had sent out media invites for the event but did not reveal much about the specifics of the launch. While the invite did not specify which mobile will be launched, it revealed the date for ‘the next milestones for Nokia phones’.

According to several reports, HMD Global will likely use the November 2 event as a global launch pad of Nokia 7 and Nokia 2 smartphones. The Nokia 7, however, was earlier launched in China this month. When it comes to the Nokia 2, the phone might become a hit in certain markets like India as it is a budget smartphone. Reports suggest that it will be Nokia’s most affordable smartphone ever since its revival with Android. The phone has been certified by Bluetooth SIG. It essentially means that the Nokia 2 is almost certain to see the light of the day. It also featured in an Antutu ranking which revealed most of the specifications of the smartphone.

Nokia 2 specs: Based on the benchmark rankings, the phone will feature a 5-inch HD display and powered by the Qualcomm 212 processor. It will have a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. In terms of storage, the Nokia 2 will have 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory.

HMD Global had sent out media invites for the Nokia event but did not reveal much about the specifics of the launch.

Nokia 2 price in India: The Nokia 2 is expected to be priced less than the Nokia 3, which costs Rs 8833 on Flipkart. If specifications are taken into consideration, the Nokia 2 will likely be priced at around Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,500, pitted directly against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4A.

Nokia 7 specs: Nokia 7 is similar to the Nokia 8 has a ‘bothie’ camera which can simultaneously click pictures from both the front and rear cameras. It has a 5.2-inch display, a fingerprint scanner at the back, a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 630 SoC. In terms of storage, the Nokia 7 has two variants of 4GB and 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. It has a 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Nokia 7 price in India: When Nokia 7 was launched in China, it was priced at RMB 2,499 and RMB 2,699. This means that the price range of Nokia 7 will lie within Rs 24,000 to Rs 26,000.